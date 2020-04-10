Our First Look at Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ Season Two

Did you happen to binge Dead to Me last year? If you didn’t, now is the perfect time to do it. With an all-star pairing of Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, the show was pure hypnosis. Mainly because of the performances. Now, the show is returning for its second season following a surprising turn of events in season one, which ended with blood and murder. Just how it all began.

Trailer

From creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me – which returns next month – is entertainment as tight as an eardrum. The show moved fast but never at the expense of the characters, drama, or suspense. It was wildly efficient, clean, and damn good storytelling. Thankfully, a second season was green lit, because the finale ended with the death of a major supporting character. Forewarning, if you haven’t seen season one yet, don’t watch this teaser. It tells you who died at the end of season one, which came as a genuine shock.

The trailer ends with an excellent Scarface joke. Maybe the show wouldn’t be as exciting, but a part of the reason it’s so good is that, if all Applegate and Cardellini’s characters did was simply chat, it’d still be immensely watchable. Often the best scenes are those two hanging out at the rare time there’s no drama or conflict. The trailer is a reminder of how much we missed those two together. Such a fantastic combo of charisma and talent.

Trailer Reaction

The Netflix series has a lot of gas left in the tank. Season one blew the door wide open for plenty more of drama, suspense, and laughs, all of which Feldman and her writers juggle so well. It’s amazing just how funny a show about grief and death is, although the same could be said of Six Feet Under, Pushing Daisies, and a variety of other programs and movies. Still, it’s impressive whenever a show can work as both a knockout drama and comedy. As heavy as Dead to Me can get, it’s wildly entertaining. They’re fun characters in just horrible situations.

What To Expect from Dead to Me Season Two?

We don’t know much about season two. All we know is the two leads are still of much interest to the police. Following the death of one of the lead characters, the duo need each other more than ever. That’s what Feldman has said ever since season one debuted. Not only that, but Feldman said we’ll see a bit of a role reversal in season two:

When I pitched this idea, I had to pitch what the arc of Season 2 would be and how we would keep the stories going from there. Aspects of it have changed because Season 1 grew as we wrote it. But I have some pretty fun and dark ideas for Season 2. [Judy and Jen’s] relationship has only gotten more complicated. They’re in a bit of a role reversal, but more than that, in some pretty fucked up ways, they need each other now more than they ever did. That was, for me, the selling point of how we ended Season 1. Instead of it being Judy who has a secret, now they have a secret together.

Official Synopsis

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, Dead to Me returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.Dead to Me season 2 debuts May 8th.