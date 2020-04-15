Our Fund Foundation supports LGBTQ nonprofit agencies – Lifestyle Media

In the midst of the turbulence that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in the nonprofit sector, Our Fund Foundation has created a life-changing fun to aid LGBTQ+ nonprofit agencies in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Our Fund Foundation, South Florida’s only LGBTQ+ community foundation, started the Our Fund Resilience Fund with a goal of raising $300,000. Within two weeks, the fund has reached more than $310,000.

“I’m extremely proud of Our Fund’s board of directors who’ve worked tirelessly to execute an effective campaign and most importantly, for the overwhelming generosity from those who contributed to the Resilience Fund,” said David Jobin, president and CEO of Our Fund Foundation. “All non-profit agencies receiving financial assistance from this rapid response grant have been a previous beneficiary of Our Fund so have gone through the rigorous application process and were thoroughly vetted by the grant review committee.”

The money will be distributed to agencies to provide immediate relief and will continue to support their long-term recovery and financial stability. Some of these agencies include Latinos Salud, Equality Florida, Island City Stage, SmartRide, YES Institute, Humanity Project, Thou Art Woman, Broward House, SunServe, Stonewall National Museum & Archives and others.

The fund is already making a difference. At Jewish Community Services of South Florida’s Lambda Living program for LGBTQ+ seniors, the grant is making possible the expansion of its online classes and the assistance of seniors who need groceries and essentials. The fund has also allowed food distribution organization The Poverello Center to continue feeding those with critical and chronic illnesses.

Donations to the Our Fund Resilience Fund are still being accepted at our-fund.org/response.