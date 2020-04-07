‘Our seniors were disciplined; ambassadors of India’: Yuvraj Singh



Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar after winning World Cup in 2011. (File Photo)

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh feels that the current batch of youngsters in Team India are not as respectful as they used to be towards their senior counterparts. The middle-order batsman made this statement during a live chat with Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

Comparing his initial days in the national side with the present unit, Yuvraj Singh said that during his time there were a batch of seniors who were considered as the ‘ambassadors’ of the nation. However, he feels the case is not the same today as very few players take part in all the three formats.

“I felt when I came into the team or when you (Rohit) came into the team. Our seniors were very disciplined. Obviously there was no social media so there were no distractions. There was a certain behavior that we boys had to carry, how they talk to people, how they talk to media. Because they were the ambassadors of the game and India,” Yuvraj said.

“So that is what I had told you guys. After playing for India, you have to be more careful about your image. But I feel the third generation. There are only you two seniors, Virat and you, who are playing all the formats, rest of the guys are coming and going. I just feel there are very fewer guys to look up to and I feel that a sense of respect towards seniors, that has become a thin line now,” he added.

The left-handed batsman also mentioned that social media has a lot to do with this and it often leads to distraction amongst the youngsters.

“I think juniors, because of social media, party scenes, these things, we could not even think about that in our time. Because we had that fear that if we do some mistake our senior will tell us that do not do this, this is not right.”

Yuvraj also condemned the fact that youngsters these days are drifting away from the traditional form of the game and are more keen about playing the one-day format.

“The youngsters these days are not willing to play Test cricket. They are happy playing One-Day cricket. I want to say Test cricket is the real Test of a cricketer,” Yuvraj said.

Rohit also had similar thoughts about social media and he specifically tries to spend more time with out of favour wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

“I try to spend more time with Rishabh Pant. Lately he has been under a lot of scrutiny, so I try to make

him understand. I do the same thing with five or six members of the team,” Rohit said.

Rohit urged the people to enjoy the game instead of criticising the players. “People should use social media as a weapon for good things and not criticise the players.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd