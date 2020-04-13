Ousmane Dembele set to stay at Barcelona with clubs unwilling to pay just £52m

Ousmane Dembele is set to stay at Barcelona as no club will reportedly pay anywhere near the £135m they paid for the French winger three years ago.

There were high hopes for the 22-year-old when Barcelona signed him from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

However, Dembele has been riddled with injuries during his time at the Nou Camp and this has restricted his progress and frustrated staff behind the scenes.

Now Marca are reporting that Barcelona are willing to sell Dembele but ‘no one is ready to match’ Barcelona’s asking price of 60million euros (£52m).

Talks of a move away from the club began before his most recent injury, when Dembele’s agent met with the Catalan club to discuss a potential departure this summer.

It was decided that his future would rely on his progress this season, but he has only completed 90 minutes three times and there have been claims that backroom staff have ran out of patience with him.

Numerous reports in recent months have revealed that Barca believe Dembele’s poor diet is the reason behind his injury woes.

Barca boss Quique Setien is an admirer of the 22-year-old and believed his talent outweighed the physical and lifestyle problems that have marred his stay in Spain.

But Dembele suffered a muscle injury during Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund back in November, which was expected to keep him out for two months.

However, a further setback upon his return to first team training means he is now likely to be out until at least August depending on when football resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite his troubles, Dembele still has a respectable output in the final third, having scored 19 goals and made 17 assists in 74 games for the club.

That tally is in line with his form at Borussia Dortmund, where he found the back of the net 10 times in 50 games, while making a further 22 goals.