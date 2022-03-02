Outfit Adds Experiential Marketing Executive Sarah Robertson As Head of Partnerships And Welcomes Advertising Great Joe Marchese to the Advisory Board

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Outfit, the only talent-first platform for content creators to build and monetize their personal brand and a place for brands to directly connect with creators to amplify their IRL + URL messaging, announced today it’s new executive Sarah Robertson and advisory board member Joe Marchese. Following a $2.1 million dollar seed funding round in 2021, Outfit continues to engage and work with global brands for activations at Austin City Limits, Art Basel, NYC Marathon, Coachella, and more.

The current influencer marketing market is worth $20 billion and expected to grow up to $104.2 billion this year, and companies are testing micro-influencers across various industries. Outfit’s unique angle is its role in empowering creators while giving brands scalable solutions to engage them. Creators are able to build their personal brand, manage their data, and streamline campaigns, events, and activations.

“We’re excited to have Sarah bring her creativity and stellar relationship building skills to our team,” said Ryan Mulcock, Co-founder and CEO of Outfit. “She has flawlessly executed global campaigns and helped brands manage multiple teams and through ideation, execution, and measurement and we know that she will take our company to the next level.”

Robertson’s background in global events and experiential marketing for brands such as American Express Platinum and Centurion, Ralph Lauren, and Saks Fifth Avenue, across the pillars of fashion, beauty, entertainment, dining and wellness will help expand Outfit’s brand roster which currently includes HBO Max, LG, Lucky Jeans, Hoka Shoes, Rebecca Minkoff, L’Oreal, and more.

“I joined Outfit because I know how impactful their work is for brands looking to engage authentic voices for their brand messaging, maximizing their spend and consumer reach,” said Sarah Robertson, Head of Partnerships at Outfit. “A platform unlike any other, Outfit’s ability to connect brands with trusted micro-influencers to amplify their campaigns and allow their hyper-engaged audience to experience the brand in a whole new way that is truly going to revolutionize the space.”

Marchese joins Outfit, touting board positions with COX Media Group, Tribeca Film Institute, Clear Channel Outdoor, Team Rubicon, and currently Co-Chairman at Groundswell and Chairman of Casa Komos Brands Group. He is currently the Executive Chairman and leading investor in Human Ventures. Prior to that he was the president of advertising revenue at Fox Networks Group.

“Joe’s expertise and knowledge of the advertising and entertainment industries has been incredibly helpful in the shaping of who we are in this business, and we’re excited to have him in a more formal role,” said Co-founder Tobias Lindvall.

“Influencer and experiential marketing is changing rapidly and brands need to decide how they will effectively participate,” said industry expert Joe Marchese. “I joined as an advisor because Outfit’s focus on talent has the potential for differentiation.”

Outfit initially started in 2017, when founders Ryan Mulcock and Tobias Lindvall, used their experience in entertainment television and experiential marketing to create a solution for event producers to find talent for live events. The company was reinvented in 2020 following the global demand to leverage personal brands through both live (IRL) and digital (URL) events. Outfit gives a platform to the personal brand in a world that benefits from their influence so that content creators of any size can monetize their personality, leverage their engagement data, and manage their brand partnerships easily, strategically, and at scale.

The company believes the future of influencer marketing exists in maximizing brand and talent partnerships, at scale, through giving power to the personal brand for the URL and IRL experience.

Outfit is supported by investors and advisors across technology, marketing, retail, fashion, and the advertising industry including Jason Calacanis’s LAUNCH Syndicate, KM Capital, Patina Brands, founder of CKBG, Martin Strutz, who sold his marketplace and.co to Fiverr, and UK’s Adam Kamani, founder of Pretty Little Thing.

