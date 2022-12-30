Outlook on the Zero Turn Mowers Global Market to 2027 – Rising Adoption of Green Spaces & Green Roofs Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Zero Turn Mowers Market – Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global zero turn mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during 2022-2027.

The demand for zero turn mowers is witnessing continuous growth due to the development of green acreage. The need for zero turn mowers surges during summer and spring due to the increased time spent on lawn care activities. Additionally, the growing demand for landscaping services across golf courses, sports fields, and public parks fuels the development of the global zero turn mowers market.

Furthermore, the increasing government endeavors to expand green acreage are pushing the demand for zero-turn mowers in the market. Moreover, the garden equipment industry prospects in many European and North American countries have improved.

Further, lawn mowers are becoming a mainstream product, thereby witnessing high end-user adoption. The constant development of lawn mowers maintains a sustainable presence in the market. There have been considerable developments in mowers regarding features and models.

For instance, the availability of zero-turn mowers such as HDX Pro XL 72 with 35 horsepower enables the end-users (golf courses & other sports arenas) to mow the lawns of around 3-4 acres efficiently, supporting the global zero turn mowers market growth.

The commotion formed by the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant effect on the demand for lawn mowers from the commercial sector owing to the closure of most commercial facilities, including hotels, resorts, sports arenas, golf courses, and football stadiums, cricket stadiums, and decline in construction activities.

However, the rising gardening and lawn care activities among residential users supported the demand for lawn mowers. Although sales were comparatively weak during H1 2020, H2 2020 witnessed significant growth in demand for lawn mowers.

Market Trends and Opportunities

Growth in Commercial Construction

The construction of various hotels is expected to support the global zero turn mowers market growth. In Q1 2021, in Europe, more than 40 hotels were opened. In Germany, Markisches Zentrum Redevelopment is a construction project for building new office space, which is expected to be completed by 2023. The projects involve shopping centers, retail spaces, offices, health centers, residential towers, and hotels.

Development of Smart Cities

The smart city initiatives are driving the adoption of smart products by the population, thereby improving the individual’s living standard. It also expects to monitor and address environmental issues. Hence, energy conservation and efficiency remain the key focus areas of smart city initiatives. Abu Dhabi’s economic plan 2030 initiatives are increasingly promoting green and sustainable living. Moreover, smart infrastructure such as smart buildings is expected to drive the global zero-turn mowers market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market comprises various vendors, including Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, KUBOTA Corporation, STIGA, ARIENS CO., and others. Among the vendors, there is intense competition for zero turn mowers market share. As a result, a lot of mergers & acquisitions are taking place to develop and enhance the offerings to survive in the market.

Market leaders are currently highlighting the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less-carbon energy sources. It is due to growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.



Key Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

MTD Products

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Ariens Company

Altoz

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Greenworks Tools

IHI Shibaura Machinery Corporation

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Swisher Inc.

The Grasshopper Company

Textron Inc.

Techtronic Industries

WALKER MANUFACTURING

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Recent Developments

In 2022, Ego announced to launch a new product ZT5207L 52″ a cut zero turn that will come with 6 of their new BA6720T 12-amp hour batteries, which efficiently can mow up to 1900 sq. meter, and the expected run time is approximately 340 minutes at a single charge.

In 2022, Dixie Chopper introduced its new product line “SS” model, with a new powerful engine configuration. This model is anticipated to provide better performance, speed, and power to both professional and residential customers.

In 2021, Husqvarna Group witnessed an annual organic sales growth of 5% and an operating margin of 13%. This factor has raised overall financial targets and growth ambitions for battery-powered and robotic lawn mowers.

In 2021, John Deere launched its latest product portfolio of Zero-turn mowers involving the Z500 series and introduced Z365R. The mowers offer a simple operating system with convenient solutions for its wide variety of residential lawn care projects.

In 2020, Robert Bosch invested over USD 6.66 billion in R&D activities to enhance its product offerings. It invested around 8.24% of its sales revenue in R&D activities.

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the global zero lawn mowers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global zero turn mowers market?

3. How many Zero turn mowers are estimated to be sold in 2027?

4. Who are the key players in the zero-turn mowers market?

5. Which region has the largest share in the global zero-turn mowers market?



Key Topics Covered:



