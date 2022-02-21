OvationMR Hires Joe Jordan to Drive Global CX and Innovation

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Joseph Jordan has been named Senior Vice President of CX + Innovation at OvationMR, ovationmr.com, a global B2B insights solutions provider for audience sampling, global tracking measurement, and analysis & reporting. Jordan will make an immediate impact on the organization leveraging his 20 years of experience in market research, building and developing panels, tools and technologies in a diverse set industry applications for both start-ups and the Fortune 500 alike.

OvationMR CEO Jim Whaley, “Creating new channels for our clients to tune in and turn on is what we are 100% all about ever since we saw the wide gap of available quality B2B respondents being offered to our industry. Especially when we knew they were there.

We are thrilled that Joe will continue enhance the customer experience by extending our capabilities with his extensive domain knowledge and dynamic style. OvationMR will expand our reach by leveraging new methods to acquire target audiences who will provide valuable insights for OvationMR Clients now and for years to come.

Prior to joining Ovationmr, Jordan served as SVP of Supply at CINT, a company focused on online insights exchange via a sophisticated SaaS platform. He was a pivotal member of The America’s executive leadership team, responsible for growth strategies of more than 300 partner relationships. Previous to this engagement he was VP of Panel Operations at Instantly, Inc. where he restructured and built a proprietary online and mobile audience of 12 million global consumers to align with strategic business goals defined by quality and performance requirements.

“I am excited to be a part of Ovation’s growth and scaling stage, this is a company of talented veterans and energetic young research professionals that has outperformed the market over the past 3 years with the right mix of solutions and delivery mindset. I am thrilled to be joining the executive team to ensure our success as the leader in Global Audience Sampling, B2B Insights, and Healthcare Research.”

About OvationMR

OvationMR is a leader in market research insights and audience sample for global tracking and customer research.

Our Client’s Research Opens New Opportunities and Ways of Thinking which:



Improves a business process

Impacts a single person’s ability to lead a better life, and

Will revolutionize a culture

OvationMR understands what matters most is you deliver insights from reliable data every time, without any distractions to your principal business. With some of the world’s best-known brands and most prestigious agencies in our portfolio, we have built a network of trust in delivering global audiences for online research.

When you require precise B2B Research Audiences or Targeted Consumer Market Segments – Anywhere Globally – IT’S A GREAT DAY FOR DISCOVERING WHY®.

James Whaley, OvationMR NYC, +1 (404) 229-0329, jim.whaley@ovationmr.com

