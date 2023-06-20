Over 20,000 participants attended the Second Hong Kong Science Fair

Inspiring Youth to Embark on an Innovation & Technology Journey

Promoting a Culture of Innovation and Technology

HONG KONG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation (“HKIF”) staged the second Hong Kong Science Fair (Science Fair) from June 17 to 18 (Saturday to Sunday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, attracting over 20,000 attendees. During the exhibition, 120 shortlisted teams from primary and secondary schools showcased their outstanding innovative projects alongside fun-filled educational interactive zones and sharing sessions by local and international technology corporations and experts on how innovative technology can enhance the quality of life. The Science Fair has received an overwhelming response from the public as it seeks to enhance the overall Innovation and Technology (I&T) atmosphere in the community.

At the award presentation ceremony held today, the works of 10 award-winning teams were announced as Mr John Lee, GBM, SBS, PDSM, PMSM, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry; Dr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of the HKIF; Ms Nikki Ng, Deputy Chairman of the HKIF; Mr David Taji Farouki, President of the Jury, International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva; members of the Hong Kong Science Fair judging panel Mr Simon Chan, BBS, JP, Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport; and Professor Anderson Shum, Associate Vice-President (Research and Innovation) of The University of Hong Kong, encouraged Hong Kong’s young people to embrace their innovative spirit.

Mr John Lee, GBM, SBS, PDSM, PMSM, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region remarked that the Hong Kong Science Fair is a platform for the youth to showcase their innovation and creativity to address real-world challenges with technology. The Hong Kong Science Fair was met with remarkable enthusiasm by Hong Kong academia and various inventions were designed to improve the livelihoods and promote the integration of the people with disabilities, isolated elderly people and other groups in need. The meticulous planning by the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation and the participation of various supporting organisations has cultivated students’ innovative thinking and further encouraged an atmosphere of innovation and technology. According to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party report, Technology is the primary productive force; talent is the primary resource; and innovation is the primary driving force. With the support of the National 14th Five-Year Plan, Hong Kong is on a path to becoming an international innovation and technology hub. Hong Kong’s strengths in innovation and technology are proven by countless recent successes, such as winning nearly 300 awards at the 2023 Geneva International Inventions Exhibition – the world’s most important invention exhibition. This year’s record-breaking achievements are 1.5 times the number of awards Hong Kong took home last year, and almost 5-6 times more than in 2017. This outstanding performance and international recognition are a testament to Hong Kong’s potential and strength in innovation and technology as well as in research and development.

Mr David Taji Farouki, President of the Jury, International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, participating in the Science Fair for the first time, said, “Hong Kong’s unique combination of being an international financial centre and an innovation hub, coupled with the support of Mainland China, gives it a competitive advantage in attracting international innovative talents. Hong Kong Science Fair provides a platform for creative and passionate young inventors to showcase their inventions and foster students’ curiosity about social issues. I am impressed by the creativity of Hong Kong students, and I believe these useful inventions will help stimulate further interest in the development of science and innovation for youth in the city.

Dr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong Innovation Foundation, said, “The Hong Kong Innovation Foundation is dedicated to enhancing our local innovation ecosystem and nurturing I&T talents from a young age. Young people in Hong Kong are known for their creativity and global perspective. The Science Fair provides them a platform to showcase their innovative ideas to the public. Students’ works fully reflect their enthusiasm and dedication to science. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to members of the judging panel and to our partners for their support, as well as to the teachers and principals for their guidance and encouragement that has helped their students realise their dreams. Innovation and technology are the main driving force for the future development of Hong Kong. With the strong support of the Central Government and the advocacy of the HKSAR Government, I look forward to more young people with potential and passion contributing to the development of science and technology in Hong Kong, and to working together towards Hong Kong’s growth as an international innovation and technology centre.”

The second Science Fair enjoys strong support from Cyberport, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, The University of Hong Kong, MIT Hong Kong Innovation Node, and more than 40 partners from various industries. The Science Fair has received around 400 project submissions from 1,200 Primary 4 to Secondary 6 students and teachers-in-charge from 120 local and international schools. Submissions have been inspired by the four thematic topics of ‘Smart City & Smart Home’, ‘Medical & Healthcare’, ‘Sustainability’, and ‘Life Full of Surprise’. 120 shortlisted teams showcased their outstanding innovative projects with C.&M.A. Chui Chak Lam Memorial School (Project ID: 771), St. Stephen’s Girls’ College (Project ID: 606), Bishop Hall Jubilee School (Plantis, Project ID: 626) clinching the Gold in the Primary, Junior Secondary, and Senior Secondary Divisions, respectively. Meanwhile, Pui Shing Catholic Secondary School (Project ID: 616) has been crowned “The Most Popular Award” through on-site voting by visitors to the science fair.

Every year, the Science Fair features different educational interactive zones to promote I&T culture. This year, interactive zones designed for parent-child interaction have given families a chance to enjoy the excitement of technology and discover the world of technology through games. The Interactive Zones had something for everyone with a diversity of themes that covered ‘Development of the Aerospace Industry in HK’ – for the public to learn more about the research and development, application and service areas of the Starlink project and satellites; ‘Racing Simulator Experience’ by Z-Challenger Academy – where participants could see mechanical engineering and design conceptualisation in action through a thrilling VR supercar-simulator driving experience; ‘Wave Glow Recycling Workshop’ – giving everyone a chance to experience how plastics are given a second life through creativity; ‘Water Gummy Lab’ – for visitors to enjoy the fun experience of creating unique, innovative works by applying scientific principles, and ‘Innovation Design’ showcasing a new autonomous AI-based robotics system. In addition, the Science Fair also staged thematic sharing sessions by invited guests from different organisations, who shared the application of innovative technology in daily life and its development in the international market, promoted interaction and communication between I&T companies, academia and the public, and encouraged more young people to dare to try and put into practice their innovative talents.

SOURCE Hong Kong Innovation Foundation

