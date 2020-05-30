Over Veterans’ Protests, Trump Vetoes Measure to Block Student Loan Rules

The department said the new rule would save taxpayers about $11 billion over the next decade.

“This administration is committed to protecting all student from fraud and holding all schools accountable when they fail their students,” said Angela L. Morabito, a spokeswoman for the department. “This administration’s rule does just that, despite false claims from many corners. The secretary is thankful to the president for his leadership on this issue.”

Emily Cochrane contributed reporting.