Oxalic Acid Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

During the third quarter of 2023, the demand for oxalic acid surged in North America across metal cleaning, leather tanning, and wood bleaching industries, leading to a notable uptick in prices. In July 2023, the assessed price for Oxalic Acid in the United States reached USD 560 per metric ton, marking a slight increase from the preceding month. This rise was attributed to heightened demand from downstream industries, as well as disruptions in the supply chain. The region experienced various supply challenges, such as plant closures and transportation delays, exacerbated by Union worker strikes. Additionally, the escalating cost of energy significantly contributed to the overall increase in the price of oxalic acid, given its energy-intensive production process.

Asia Pacific:

In the Chinese market, Oxalic Acid prices exhibited mixed trends throughout the third quarter, reflecting fluctuations in demand sentiment over the last three months. The initial months witnessed robust demand from downstream metal cleaning and related industries, resulting in active procurement. However, the latter half of the quarter saw a slowdown in procurements as buyers exercised caution and adopted a wait-and-see approach. International demand also decreased, leading to limited overseas procurements. Consequently, by the end of Q3 2023, Oxalic Acid prices were assessed at USD 514 per metric ton on a Free On Board (FOB) basis.

Get Real Time Prices of Oxalic Acid: https://www.chemanalyst.com/Pricing-data/oxalic-acid-1556

Europe:

In the European region during Q3 2023, Oxalic Acid prices saw an increase in the first half driven by strong demand from end-user industries, supply disruptions, and rising energy costs. However, prices declined in the latter part of the quarter as demand from downstream industries tapered off amid a slowdown in economic activities. Post the conclusion of Q3, Oxalic Acid prices in Germany were evaluated at USD 534 per metric ton on a Free Delivered (FD) basis. Concurrently, imports from the Asian region rose due to a sharp drop in freight charges during the quarter, coupled with a general deceleration in global trading patterns.

