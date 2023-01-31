Ozobot Announces Ozobot Classroom Integration with Canvas Learning Management System

Ozobot announces that its Ozobot Classroom platform now integrates with Canvas by Instructure, a leading learning management system (LMS).

Ozobot Classroom is a free STEAM lesson portal that makes it easy to engage K-12 students in all subjects. With Ozobot’s LTI integration for Canvas, educators can experience quick access to Ozobot Classroom content and add ready-to-run lessons to Canvas modules without juggling transitioning between multiple platforms, browsers, or apps.

“Time is one of the most valuable resources for educators, so it is important that they make the most of the tools they use each day,” said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of Ozobot. “We’re thrilled to offer educators an integrated experience with Canvas that furthers Ozobot’s mission to empower the next generation of creators with future-ready skills by harnessing the power of STEAM learning.”

Key benefits of the integration include:

Explore and create Ozobot lessons in Ozobot Classroom without leaving Canvas modules

Easily assign and distribute lessons and videos via shareable links

Reduce the need for multiple logins using Canvas’s built-in SSO (single sign-on) option

Access and download teacher-assigned lessons and activities

Streamline learning with Ozobot Evo, Color Codes, and Ozobot Blockly

Ozobot Classroom is free to use and offers over 700 STEAM lessons for all grades and subjects. To sign up for your free account, please visit https://classroom.ozobot.com/. For users with a Canvas account, sign in to start using Ozobot Classroom today.

About Ozobot

Ozobot is redefining the role of robotics in education with award-winning programmable robots, patented screen-free coding programs, and STEAM-based learning solutions that transform the way children learn and create across all grades, subjects, and environments. Led by a world-class team of educators, engineers, and computer scientists, Ozobot delivers award-winning solutions by integrating innovative product design with leading LMS platforms and emerging technologies, including Augmented Reality-based learning, powered by Ozobot’s coding platform, Ozobot Blockly, that supports its proprietary JavaScript and Python editors that run native code on connected devices.

Together with students, educators, and parents around the world, Ozobot has become the #1 most trusted robotics platform in education and continues to empower the next generation of creators to discover new and exciting ways to learn. For more information on Ozobot, please visit ozobot.com.

