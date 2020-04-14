‘Pacing and Praying’: Jailed Youths Seek Release as Virus Spreads

Jenny Egan, the chief attorney for the public defender’s juvenile division in Baltimore, said many of its clients had severe cognitive and intellectual delays, physical ailments and had “experienced mind-bending amounts of neglect, abuse and abandonment.”

“They already feel like the world thinks the worst of them, and has already said, ‘You belong in a cage,’” she said. “And now they’re learning that their cage is not just a dehumanizing humiliation but actually may be a death sentence, and no one has come to get them out.”

In one sworn statement, a 17-year-old in Baltimore who had contact with an infected staff member wrote, “To occupy the roughly 24 hours I am alone in my room, I have been given one book, a deck of cards, a puzzle and word search.”

“None of these items keep me calm,” he said. “I am very scared right now.”

Victims’ rights groups have tried to rally opposition to mass releases. The Maryland Crime Victims Resource Center argued that what public defenders are calling technical violations of probation may be more dangerous than that. The group said a technical violation could include “if a juvenile probationer decides to hang around with his MS-13 associates” — members of a notorious transnational gang — instead of checking in with their probation officer.

The group also warned that the youths could become another public safety liability.

“Some could, in light of the current health emergency, be tempted to vandalize and loot closed retail stores,” the organization wrote.

Vincent Schiraldi, a former director of the Washington, D.C., juvenile justice agency and a senior research scientist at the Columbia University School of Social Work, called such concerns a stale scare tactic. Nationally, juvenile crime has declined 71 percent since 1997, and the number of incarcerated youths has dropped 59 percent.

“There’s a false belief that the only thing keeping us safe is mass incarceration,” Mr. Schiraldi said, “and we cling to it at the risk of public health.”