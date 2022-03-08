Pack more efficiently with this crowdfunded duffel bag on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Taskin Kube Duffle/Travel/Gym Bag is 16% off as of March 4, which means you can get it for $124.99 instead of $150.

Having to sort through a variety of cluttered bags is a major time suck when you’re only on your vacation (or staycation) for a couple of days. That’s where a well-designed duffel bag comes in handy.

The Kickstarter-funded Taskin Kube is more than your average duffel bag. And right now, it’s on sale for $25 off.

The creators at Taskin have thought of just about everything when it comes to efficient packing. This duffel can fit over eight gallons worth of clothing (plus a laptop, shoes, and more), making it suitable for a weekender or even a gym bag.

Stand-out features include magnetic handle wraps, which blow Velcro out of the water; easy-pull handles on both ends for easily snagging it from the overhead bin; and double-wide access with a double zipper that gets you into the entire compartment all at once. These may not seem like a big deal, but all the little features add up to make this duffel a convenient travel buddy.

You can fit six small Duplex cubes inside to keep your outfits condensed and free of wrinkles. You’ll only get one with your purchase, though — the others you’ll have to purchase separately. Inside the main compartment there’s also a built-in laptop sleeve, designed to protect your laptop from dust, debris, and bumps along the way.

On the back of the duffel, there’s a vented shoe cubby. You can slip a change of shoes (or more) inside to keep them away from your clothes and prevent them from smelling up your luggage. There’s also double bottle holders, an upgraded divider, pen holders, riveted four-point anchors, and other tiny details that make staying organized and efficient on the go that much easier.

