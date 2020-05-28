Pair, 23, die in Sydney horror crash as car collides with ute

A man and woman have been killed in a horror head-on crash during peak hour traffic in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services were called to an intersection on Thursday at Alfords Point Road and New Illawarra Road, in Menai, at 4:40pm.

The male driver and female passenger, both 23, died when their Nissan Tida hatchback collided with a Toyota Hilux ute.

Police said the 46-year-old ute driver was taken to hospital with a fractured wrist and rib injuries.

Police are seen at the crash site on Thursday night (pictured) after two people died in a head-on collision

Emergency services were called to the intersection at Alfords Point Road and New Illawarra Road, in Menai at 4.40pm after a hatchback collided with a ute

Multiple ambulance crews, including two specialist medical teams, arrived on the scene to offer assistance.

Shortly after, officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene.

The tragic incident caused major traffic disruption in the area.

Alfords Point Road was closed in both direction for an extended period overnight.

The road has now reopened on Friday morning.

However police said investigations will continue as they prepare a report for the Coroner.