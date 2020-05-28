Jimmys Post

Pair, 23, die in Sydney horror crash as car collides with ute

Man and woman, both 23, die in head-on horror crash after their hatchback collided with a ute

  • Horrific head-on crash caused traffic to come to standstill in Sydney’s south
  • Crash happened at Alfords Point Road and New Illawarra Road in Menai 
  • A male hatchback driver and a female passenger, both died at the scene
  • A 46-year-old survived the crash but was taken to hospital with rib injuries 

By Levi Parsons For Daily Mail Australia and Australian Associated Press

A man and woman have been killed in a horror head-on crash during peak hour traffic in Sydney’s south.

Emergency services were called to an intersection on Thursday at Alfords Point Road and New Illawarra Road, in Menai, at 4:40pm.

The male driver and female passenger, both 23, died when their Nissan Tida hatchback collided with a Toyota Hilux ute.  

Police said the 46-year-old ute driver was taken to hospital with a fractured wrist and rib injuries. 

Police are seen at the crash site on Thursday night (pictured) after two people died in a head-on collision

Emergency services were called to the intersection at Alfords Point Road and New Illawarra Road, in Menai at 4.40pm after a hatchback collided with a ute

Multiple ambulance crews, including two specialist medical teams, arrived on the scene to offer assistance.

Shortly after, officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established a crime scene.  

The tragic incident caused major traffic disruption in the area.

Alfords Point Road was closed in both direction for an extended period overnight.

The road has now reopened on Friday morning.

However police said investigations will continue as they prepare a report for the Coroner.

The male hatchback driver and female passenger, both 23, died at the scene. The 46-year-old driver was taken to hospital with wrist and rib injuries

