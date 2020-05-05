Pair Is Arrested on First Fraud Charges Tied to Small-Business Loan Program

Mr. Butziger separately applied for a $105,381 loan, claiming that he owned a company named Dock Wireless. He told an undercover F.B.I. agent posing as a bank compliance officer that Dock Wireless had seven full-time employees, including himself, who were laid off at the end of March and had worked without pay in April. He said he planned to use his loan to rehire and pay them. But the people he named as workers told investigators that they never worked for Mr. Butziger or Dock Wireless.