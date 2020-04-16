Pair of penguins explore empty San Francisco zoo

The San Francisco Zoo remains closed to the public, but you can watch two of the zoo’s penguins explore its empty paths on Twitter.

The zoo has posted videos of the animals, named Spartacus and Poppy, wandering through the zoo. One of the videos, which shows the penguins meeting a group of meerkats, has been watched more than 3,300 times since it was posted March 30.

Other zoos and aquariums across the country, including the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, are sharing similar videos of animals to connect with their followers.

The San Francisco Zoo is sharing photos and videos of what other animals are doing while the shutdown orders are in effect.

is still updating its social media accounts to share photos of animals and what they’re up to while humans stay at home. Their Instagram story highlight, “#BringingTheZooToYou” features a bear taking a bubble bath, monkeys playing in trees and flamingos crowding a puddle of water.