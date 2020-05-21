Palaszczuk has ‘flattened the curve, now she wants to flatten the economy’

Queenslanders want Palaszczuk to lift its border restrictions by July in order to have their “livelihoods restored,” according to Sky News host Peter Gleeson.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has deferred to her Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young when justifying why her state may not reopen its borders until September.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian has criticised the decision, telling ABC television she doesn’t think “it’s logical at this stage to maintain those border closures for a prolonged period of time.”

Mr Gleeson said the public’s anger at the state government is “extreme.”

“The mood here is palpable,” he said.

“The anger is extreme; people want to get back into business.”

“We have flattened the curve, now she wants to flatten the economy.”

He said if the government re-opens the borders in July, it will allow the tourism sector a “scintilla” of hope it can flourish, post pandemic.

