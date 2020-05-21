Jimmys Post

Palaszczuk has ‘flattened the curve, now she wants to flatten the economy’

Palaszczuk has ‘flattened the curve, now she wants to flatten the economy’

Queenslanders want Palaszczuk to lift its border restrictions by July in order to have their “livelihoods restored,” according to Sky News host Peter Gleeson.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has deferred to her Chief Medical Officer Dr Jeannette Young when justifying why her state may not reopen its borders until September.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian has criticised the decision, telling ABC television she doesn’t think “it’s logical at this stage to maintain those border closures for a prolonged period of time.”

Mr Gleeson said the public’s anger at the state government is “extreme.”
“The mood here is palpable,” he said.

“The anger is extreme; people want to get back into business.”

“We have flattened the curve, now she wants to flatten the economy.”

He said if the government re-opens the borders in July, it will allow the tourism sector a “scintilla” of hope it can flourish, post pandemic.

Source link

admin

Related News

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall has described homeschooling his daughter Mia, 6, as ‘nice but also frustrating’, in a candid interview about life in isolation.  The former England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *