Pamela Anderson could see herself getting married again: ‘Just one more time, please, God’

Pamela Anderson isn’t done with marriage.

Four months after she wed producer Jon Peters in a ceremony and decided not to make the union legal, Anderson told the New York Times in an interview published Thursday that she could “absolutely” see herself getting married again. “Just one more time,” she said. “Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!”

The Baywatch star doesn’t even count her pre-pandemic saga with Peters, which included a confirmation from her publicist, as one of her unions. She insisted she “wasn’t married” to him.

“It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything,” Anderson told the Times. “It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre. But that’s it.”

By Anderson’s count, she’s been married three times.

“People think I’ve been married five times. I don’t know why,” she said. “I’ve been married three times.”

She counts her ex-husbands as Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee, singer Kid Rock and producer Rick Salomon, whom she technically married twice.

“And that is it. Three marriages. I know that’s a lot,” Anderson said, “but it’s less than five.”

As for her relationship with Peters, Anderson just so happened to come upon her ex from the ‘80s at the right time.

“I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I’d been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear,” she said. “I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship.”

“We’re all wounded people,” she continued. “And I’m a big believer in fate, destiny, all those crazy things. So I just — there’s something about knowing somebody for so long and thinking, ‘Oh!’ It’s — no hearts were broken. I don’t know what his intentions were. And it’s almost like I don’t even want to think about it too much because it’d be probably too hurtful.”

Anderson said she’s not in touch with Peters, but she hopes he’s “doing OK.”

