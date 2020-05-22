Jimmys Post

Pamela Anderson sets the record straight on THAT sex tape with Tommy Lee

Pamela Anderson sets the record straight on THAT sex tape with Tommy Lee

‘That was not a sex tape!’: Pamela Anderson plays down infamous video with Tommy Lee as she sets record straight

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Published: | Updated:

Pamela Anderson has set the record straight about her infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The actress was grilled on several subjects by host Andy Cohen during the Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live in a segment called ‘shady sunscreen’.

The Baywatch star, 52, was asked about her alleged ‘sex tape’ with ex Tommy after nude video scenes were leaked.

Cheeky: Pamela Anderson set the record straight about her infamous sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee

She was asked: ‘As the star of a sex tape, what is your favorite celebrity sex tape?’ to which Pamela cheekily clarified: ‘That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.’

Pamela also revealed that she has a ‘great’ relationship with her rocker ex.

She said: ‘We don’t talk at all. It’s perfect. No, we do… my kids are happy and that’s all that matters. They have a relationship now, and that’s the best part.’ 

The actress and Tommy share sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, and Pamela revealed she was ‘really proud’ of aspiring star Brandon who recently appeared on MTV’s remake of The Hills.  

Important questions: The actress was asked 'As the star of a sex tape, what is your favorite celebrity sex tape?' while appearing on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live

Important questions: The actress was asked ‘As the star of a sex tape, what is your favorite celebrity sex tape?’ while appearing on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live 

Pamela said: 'That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.' (pictured with Tommy in 1995)

Pamela said: ‘That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on.’ (pictured with Tommy in 1995)

Pammie said of her relationship with her ex: 'We don't talk at all. It's perfect. No, we do… my kids are happy and that's all that matters. They have a relationship now, and that's the best part.'

Pammie said of her relationship with her ex: ‘We don’t talk at all. It’s perfect. No, we do… my kids are happy and that’s all that matters. They have a relationship now, and that’s the best part.’

Pammie appeared via videolink from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and was also joined by Real Housewives Of New York star Ramona Singer from Boca Raton, Florida. 

During the segment, Pamela was asked about her ‘recent, very short marriage’ to Hollywood producer Jon Peters, 74, to which she said: ‘It never happened. I don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re speaking in riddles.’

Pamela said that he was a ‘chameleon’ who could do both serious acting and reality TV. 

And things took an even cheekier turn when the star was asked about her sex life, to which the Baywatch star revealed she likes morning sex, chocolate and has no problem with sex on a first date.   

Pals: The 52-year-old actress appeared via videolink from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and was also joined by Real Housewives Of New York star Ramona Singer from Boca Raton, Florida

Pals: The 52-year-old actress appeared via videolink from Vancouver Island, British Columbia, and was also joined by Real Housewives Of New York star Ramona Singer from Boca Raton, Florida 

Dishing: The star was asked about her sex life, to which the Baywatch star revealed she likes morning sex, chocolate and has no problem with sex on a first date

Dishing: The star was asked about her sex life, to which the Baywatch star revealed she likes morning sex, chocolate and has no problem with sex on a first date

Regret: Pamela was asked about her 'recent, very short marriage' to Hollywood producer Jon Peters, 74: 'It never happened. I don't know what you're talking about. You're speaking in riddles.'

Regret: Pamela was asked about her ‘recent, very short marriage’ to Hollywood producer Jon Peters, 74: ‘It never happened. I don’t know what you’re talking about. You’re speaking in riddles.’

Source link

admin

Related News

Iggy Azalea is trolled online after announcing that she’s started recording her next album 

Iggy Azalea is trolled online after announcing that she’s started recording her next album 

‘Get back to flopping!’ Iggy Azalea is trolled online after announcing that she’s started recording her next album By Daily Mail Australia Reporter Published: 10:57

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a sports bra as she picks up a healthy lunch

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou shows off her toned abs in a grey sports bra and matching leggings as she picks up a healthy lunch in London

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *