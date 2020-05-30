Pamela Anderson wears her iconic ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit to hang out at home: ‘It still fits’

Pamela Anderson still owns her red one-piece swimsuit from her days on Baywatch and unsurprisingly, it still fits.

The 52-year-old beauty explained in an exclusive interview with Fox News published Saturday, “Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits.” Anderson added of the high-cut suit, “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends” while trying “to try to give them mouth to mouth!” However, she mostly wears it at home “just around the living room.”

The former Playboy model played lifeguard C.J. Parker on the beachside drama from 1992 to 1997, before leaving “to diversify and supplement her career, going more in the direction of feature films, TV movies, home video and animation,” her publicist told Variety in her final year.

Although her sexpot reputation stands, Anderson told Fox News that she used to be “painful, painfully shy,” a feeling she gradually shed. “….I realized that nobody cares as much about what you’re wearing or what you look like other than you,” she explained. “Nobody cares as much as you do. You’re your own worst critic. You always feel good if you just do it, just do something you really want to do. Afterward, you’re so glad you did that. I always say paint your own picture and what you want your life to look like and who you want to be because society tells us we have to be a certain way and we really don’t have to be. There’s really no rules.”

At the time, Anderson was married to Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, with whom she shares two sons, then wed musician Kid Rock and producer Rick Salomon. In January, Anderson’s publicist confirmed to People that she and producer Jon Peters had married (they reportedly split 12 days later and never legalized the union).

However, on Friday Anderson told the New York Times, “I wasn’t married…” adding, “It was just kind of a little moment. A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It’s like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre. But that’s it.”

Anderson explained, “I was in India and I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I’d been gone for three weeks in this ayurvedic center, meditating, just so clear. I came back and VWOOM, within 24 hours, I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it was over really quick, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It’s just a friendship.”

Ever-optimistic, Anderson is open to marriage. “Absolutely! Just one more time. Just one more time, please, God. One more time only. Only!” she told the Times. Although Anderson and Peters haven’t talked lately, she holds him in high regard, telling the outlet, “I hope he’s doing OK actually, during this whole crisis because I want to make sure he’s healthy…”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: