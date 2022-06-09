Pan-Atlantic University Mourns as Dean of SMC, Mike Okolo, Dies

The Dean of the School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), Dr. Mike Okolo, has passed away.

The shocking news was announced by the SMC today. Dr. Okolo joined Pan-Atlantic University in 2004 as the Corporate Affairs Manager of the University.

In 2006, he moved to become a pioneer member of the newly formed Centre for Media and Communication (CMC) and played a key role in the Centre’s establishment.

The CMC evolved into the School of Media and Communication, attaining a reputation for running quality academic as well as professional education programmes, with the tremendous input of Dr. Mike Okolo.

He was a senior lecturer at the School in the area of Organizational/Corporate Communication. He has also served the School in different administrative capacities.

He was at different times the head of the Professional Education Department and the director of the Academic Unit and also served as a member of the School’s Management Board.

In addition to his teaching sessions at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, Dr. Mike Okolo has been involved in many trainings, seminars, workshops, and conferences within and outside the country.

| Dr. Mike Okolo in a group photograph with 20 Participants for maiden Cohort of MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP)

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Rosemary Okolo, the former Registrar of the University and currently a member of faculty in the School of Management and Social Sciences, and four children.

