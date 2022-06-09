Pan-Atlantic University Selects 20 Participants for maiden Cohort of MTN Media Innovation Programme (MTN MIP)

The School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University has announced the 22 media practitioners selected for the first edition of the MTN Media Innovation Programme.

During the six months fully funded fellowship by MTN Nigeria, the twenty (20) MIP fellows will engage in intensive sessions on courses covering modern income streams for journalists, creativity and innovation, entrepreneurship and management principles, 5G, IoT and blockchain technology, business and media ethics, strategic planning skills, among others.

1. Chima Akwaja (Leadership Newspaper);

2. Peter Oluka (Techeconomy.ng);

3. Adeyemi Adepetun (Guardian Newspaper);

4. Wasilat Azeez (The Cable Newspaper);

5. Uhuotu Omilabu (Inspiration FM);

6. Damilola Fajinmi (Megalectrics);

7. Sakina Ahmed (Fombina FM);

8. Abidemi Dairo (Channels Television);

9. Mike Okwoche (TVC News);

10. Vanessa Obioha (Thisday Newspaper);

11. Temitayo Jaiyeola (Punch Newspaper);

12. Elsie Godwin, (a digital content creator);

13. Agbonkhese Oboh (Vanguard Newspaper);

14. Nahimah Ajikanle-Nurudeen (AP News);

15. Ejekwonyilo Ameh (Premium Times);

16. Daniel Adeyemi (TechCabal);

17. Samson Akintaro (Nairametrics);

18. Razaq Ayinla (BusinessDay);

19. Esther Ndu (Arise News);

20. Ugo Onwuaso (Nigeria Communications Week),

21. Michael Orodare (Neusroom) and

22. Blossom Deji-Folutile are part of the first cohort of the Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

“My goal from this programme is to be able to create a digital platform that will complement the existing broadcast platform in my organisation and at the same time boost the company’s revenue. Ultimately, I am optimistic that being part of this programme will make my dream to become a media entrepreneur even after retirement a reality,” said Sakina Ahmed.

The selected applicants were chosen from over 1,200 applications submitted during a call-for-applications phase which commenced on April 27, 2022 and ended on May 5, 2022. Selections were based on performance from a written test as well as a statement of purpose (SOP) submission. In-person sessions commenced on May 23, 2022 to run for six months till December 10, 2022.

The selected fellows will also travel to South Africa to study the media business, Pan-Africanism and the role of development media through a programme with the University of Witwatersrand, one of Africa’s leading universities in media training. Participants will also carry out practical group projects that will be presented at the end of the programme before graduation, where an outstanding storyteller will be awarded a grant to participate in and cover MTN Foundation’s key initiative, ‘What Can We Do Together?’

“This opportunity will expand my storytelling capacity, through first-person exposure to technological practices both in Nigeria and across Africa, deeper understanding of the regulatory landscape and exposure to case studies from leading organisations in the sector. I am excited to see the kind of stories that will be birthed from this level of training,” remarked Daniel Adeyemi during the opening session.

At the end of the training, MTN MIP Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from SMC’s faculty.

The School of Media and Communication previously known as Centre for Media and Communication (CMC) was established in 2006 by the Pan-Atlantic University to train professionals who will uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values that promote creativity, critical knowledge, technical perfection, social responsibility, and the spirit of enterprise.

Related