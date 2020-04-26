Pandemic exposes our recourse to greed

news, local-news,

THE goodwill and responsible actions displayed by all Australians is commendable, but unfortunately due to greed and the pursuit of money in this most vulnerable of times, there are some who are questionably out to gain. Is it supermarkets, suppliers or manufacturers who are increasing prices? Tissues that are regularly 99 cents are now $3.40. Spam was $3.20, now it’s $5.80 etc. Many items are stealthily rising. Petrol prices in Tasmania at present are absolutely disgusting. Why? World prices for oil have never been lower, currently $18-a-barrel, resulting in many places in Australia to drop at petrol pumps to 75 cents a litre. Here in Tasmania it’s $1.25. It surprises me that a state government that is doing so well during this pandemic, that they can turn a blind eye to this blatant rip off. Why does the government protect these oil companies? Fuel is one of the lifebloods of the nation. Everyone is totally reliant on it, yet it goes unchallenged. The highest of praise for your strength and leadership during this crisis, but please do not drop the ball on greed on essentials. The oil companies deserve to be challenged. It is a disgrace. Tasmania petrol prices should be at least as low as $1. Peter Doddy, Trevallyn. I WRITE in response to Noel Christensen’s defense of cruise ships (The Examiner, April 22). Your economic and enriching holiday travel is borne from the industry’s ability to off-shore their business whilst profiteering off third world labour. Most cruise operators are based out of tax havens which allows them to skirt around tax, labour and health laws. Cruise ships carry a huge burden on the environment and the recent mishandling of coronavirus passengers demonstrate the precarious health problems associated with the industry. If the local tourism industry is to bounce back from this pandemic, then it is going to greatly benefit from Australians skipping cruises and electing to spend their money consciously within the domestic market where there is a greater economic impact for all Australians. Dave Carswell, Launceston. OUR ultra conservative government has managed to pack years of workplace reforms into a couple of weeks. I woke up one morning and thought, am I living in a Scandinavian country? Newstart has been rebranded and increased significantly, the implementation of Job Keeper allowance, students had their Youth Allowance almost doubled and yet those on Disability Support Pension have been forgotten about and are now the worst off recipients of welfare payments. The most vulnerable in this time of pandemic, who are now relying on grocery deliveries, medication deliveries and the increased cost of using additional power to stay home, have been thrown under the bus. Home branded products, the staples of those on DSP to make ends meet, have been stripped from supermarkets as people hoard leaving those on DSP having to spend more on essentials, stretching limited means to breaking point. Are we the expendable people in this pandemic? We judge society how it treats its most vulnerable. Case in point here, shame. Tammy Milne, Devonport. I WAS disappointed to hear the federal treasurer discount any likely change to GST. Australia has built up mammoth debt due to COVID-19 and to increase GST to 12.5 per cent (still modest by world standards) with the increase solely used to discharge debt, would have seemed a logical thing to do. And state governments have also substantially added to their debt levels during the pandemic and would be receptive to an increase. The alternative is several years, at least, of parsimonious government spending as it seeks to pay back its borrowings. The extra 1/40th increase in prices is a small one, but collectively would soon reduce government debt. Once that debt is cleared the tax would be reverted to its previous level, or allow partial introduction of a so-called living wage. Dick James, Launceston. INTERESTING that the US first followed by Australia are leading the criticism of the World Health Organisation, the leaders of both these countries both sought to downplay the possible extent of the pandemic. Donald Trump: “it’s only a flu”, and Scott Morrison: “I am going to the footy this weekend”. Both more concerned about the effect on the economy rather than the health aspect. Fortunately the medical experts were able to prevail and ultimately strict measures to prevent the spread were introduced. Given the mild weather and that we have no contiguous borders, luckily the loss of lives has been low. Arnold Carter, Mowbray. WITH talk of having two major airlines in Australia, why don’t we get Rex or Sharp Airlines to step up and become a bigger airline? Josh Cashman, Mowbray.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/39DXPJ6bfYBT8JmDyHFbVdB/8693b6c5-902d-43bb-a673-6b7f5bf71607.jpg/r87_215_620_516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg