Pankaj Tripathi cooks for daughter in self-isolation, assures fans ‘we will overcome this’

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has revealed he is cooking for his daughter as he confines himself to his house during self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. He also assured fans that the world has seen worst of calamities and overcome those, adding that we will also overcome the current difficulty.

He said in an Instagram video, “Namaste! Aap sabhi ko pata hi hai is waqt sabse jaruri hai ghar ke andar rehna. Social distancing. Janta curfew bahut hi adbhut roop se kamyaab hai. Mujhe khud, mere ghar ke samne ek sadak hai, uspe mujhe koi gadiyan nahi dikhin. Ye aisi sankat ki ghadi hai jisme jo bachao aur upay hai wo sirf apka satark hona. Baaki sabko pata hi hai ki hygiene maintain karna hai, haath dhote rehna hai, ek distance maintain karna hai. Kisi bhi cheez ko, surface ko chuyein to haath dho lein (All of you know that it is most important to stay at home now and practice social distancing. Sunday’s janta curfew was a hit and I did not see any vehicles on the road in front of my house. This is a problem and the only solution is being alert. All of you guys know you need to maintain hygiene, wash hands frequently, wash hands whenever you touch any surface, maintain distance).”

“Pichle 7 dino se hum ghar me hain, shooting cancel hai. Ek do pet hain unko leke jata hun kabhi kabhi. Jab tak aadesh nahi ata hai, aap bilkul ghar pe rahein,yahi ek tareeka hai isase ladne ka. Aur bahut se cheesein karne ko. Jaise main aaj khana banaya apni bacchi k liye.Aap padh sakte hain kitabein, khana bana sakte hain. Hum apa-dhapi me parivar se door rehte hain, kam samay de pate hain.Wo bhi kar sakte hain. Iska creative istemal ho aur bheed se bachein. Jab tak adesh nahi ata hai. Aur medical karmchari, safai karmchari, aur bahut se aise log jo is mushkil ghadi me bhji kaam kar rahe hain, unki hausla afzaai jaruri hai, Unko salaam (My shootings were cancelled and I have been home for the past seven days. I go out occasionally to walk my pets. But we need to stay indoors. Till the time we get another order, we need to stay at home. There are so many things we can do – I cooked for my daughter. You can read, cook, spend time with family – something we often miss in the hustle bustle of our lives. Stay away from crowds. And, we must salute those who are working in these tough times – the medical staff, cleaning and sanitization workers, everyone).”

“Aur ha, duniya me bahut se aisi apdaayein aai hain. Humne aisi kai mushkilein dekhi hain, ubre hain isase bhi ubar jayenge. Shukriya, (And, rest assured that the world has seen several calamities and have overcome those. We will also overcome this difficulty.)” he signed off.

The actor was recently seen in a guest appearance in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium and fans await the second season of his popular Amazon series Mirzapur.

