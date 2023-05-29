Pantami Commissions 4,366 Projects Implemented under His Supervision – TechEconomy

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) unveiled and commissioned 4,366 projects, programmes and initiatives implemented under his supervision as Minister.

This took place at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja and virtually at the remote locations of the commissioned projects.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by several dignitaries. These included the immediate-past Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Finacial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Mr. Modibbo R. Hamman Tukur and the Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, among others.

The Chief Executive Officers of the parastatals under the Ministry were also in attendance.

The dignitaries poured encomiums on Professor Pantami for his visionary and inspirational leadership.

They extoled his passion for the digital economy sector and for the development of Nigeria. They congratulated him for how he has shown that the Nigerian youth can excel at the top levels of leadership in the country, having himself performed extremely well as Minister.

The commissioned projects were spread across all the States of the Federation and were executed by the Ministry and all the parastatals under the Ministry. Some of the projects commissioned included the Community IT Training Centre, Ogbomosho, Oyo State; the Digital Nigeria Centre, Udi Abia Secondary School, Enugu State; IT Hub, Gashua, Yobe State; Mini-ICT Square Project, Minna, Niger State; Digital Awareness Programme Cardoso High School, Apapa, Lagos State; Digital Nigeria Centre, Gen. Hassan Usman Katsina Unity College, Bauchi State, among several others.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) also unveiled ten 3-ton trucks to enhance their postal services. The trucks were purchased from internally generated revenue and were commissioned by the Honourable Minister at the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja.

According to a statement by Uwa Suleiman, Senior Special Assistant/Spokesperson to the Minister, a 443-page Compendium of Achievements was also unveiled to provide a concise summary of the unprecedented achievements that were recorded under the leadership of Prof. Pantami since he became a Minister on the 21st of August 2019.

443-Page Compendium of Achievements of the Digital Economy Sector under the leadership of @ProfIsaPantami unveiled today. Within less than 4 years, the sector executed over four thousand, three hundred, and sixty-six (4,366) projects and programs in line with the National… pic.twitter.com/lyleeU1093 — Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (@ProfIsaPantami) May 25, 2023

The participants applauded the Honourable Minister for starting strong and also ending strong.

They also noted that the digital economy sector had become integral to all aspects of the Nigerian economy because of the landmark achievements and efforts of Prof. Pantami.







