​Pantami, Danbatta, Ekeh, Karl Toriola, Others Named in WorldEx Top 10 Tech Leaders for Nigeria 2022

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy and Chairman of the recently conclude​​d World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2022, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami); Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, serial entrepreneur and Chairman of Zinox Technologies Limited, and Mr. Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, have been named, among six others, as the “Worldex Top 10 Tech Leaders” for Nigeria in 2022.

In a statement on Monday, June 6, 2022, Ms. Juliet Dangiwa Kyom, Head, Global Media Relations at Alford Conferences Limited, said, “The ‘Worldex Top 10 Tech Leaders’ recognizes and honours the most influential men and women, in both the public and private sectors, who drive the growth of the ICT industry throughout Africa. Worldex (World Digital Exhibition) is a technology trade fair that seeks to link up Africa with the rest of the global technology community.

The inaugural edition of the event is expected to be held in Abuja, Nigeria, in April 2023.

The other six on the Worldex Top 10 List for Nigeria are Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz, Founder/CEO of Interswitch Group, Mr. Mitchell Elegbe, CEO of SystemSpecs Nigeria Limited, Mr. John Obaro, Founder/CEO of Future Africa, Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, and CEO of Flutterwave Limited, Mr. Olugbenga Agboola.

The Worldex List was first published in June/July 2020, featuring successful and influential tech leaders in eight countries: Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Tanzania, Rwanda, Malawi and Botswana.

In 2021, the list, usually compiled by the Media Team of Alford Conferences Limited in collaboration with tech journalists across Africa, was published for Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, with an accompanying press statement.

The list in 2022 will be published for 12 African countries: Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, and Namibia.

Related