Pantami elevated to Professor of Cybersecurity

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has been elevated to the rank of Professor of Cybersecurity.

TechEconomy.ng gathered that Pantami is among seven Readers (Associate Professors) promoted to Professor by the governing council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), at its 186th meeting held on Friday, August 20, 2021.

Other promoted from Reader to Professor are Dr Okechukwu Onyelucheya (Chemical Engineering), Dr. Alex I. Opara (Geology), Dr. Conrad Enenebeaku (Chemistry), Dr. Chikwendu Okereke (Geology), Dr. Lawrence Ettu (Civil Engineering) and Dr. Godfrey Emeghara (Maritime Management Technology).

The council also approved the recommendation of the Academic Staff Appointment and Promotions Committee (Professorial) for the promotion of nine Senior Lecturers to Readers and two Senior University Librarians to Deputy University Librarians.

An erudite scholar of information technology, Pantami who recently bagged the Security and Emergency Management Award (SAEMA) on Cybersecurity had lectured at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, on ICT, before joining the Islamic University of Madinah as Head of Technical Writing in 2014.

He was appointed the Director-General and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2016, before he was appointed the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy on 21 August 2019.

Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Zamfara State governor, felicitated with the Minister on this promotion to the rank of ‘Full Professor of Cybersecurity’, following the successful external assessments of original contributions to knowledge in the field of computing.

The Governor said that “with over 160 publications, a PhD in computing and Information Systems, two Master’s Degrees, and Bachelors in Computer Science, as well as exceptional certificates from Harvard , MIT and Oxford Universities, it is no coincidence that the communications and digital economy sector has recorded a number of unprecedented achievements in the two years under his leadership”.

Also, in a message, Professor Muhammad Bello Abubakar, managing director/CEO of Galaxy Backbone Limited congratulated Dr Isa Ali Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM on the your elevation to the rank of Professor of Cybersecurity.

“Professor, in the last two years, you have created an indelible mark in the history of Nigeria’s transformation into a Digital Economy.

“Your exemplary leadership, wisdom and scholarly contributions across academic institutions, governments and conferences across Nigeria and on the global stage as well as your great passion for Digital Technologies and Cybersecurity have earned you this well-deserved status.

“Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of Galaxy Backbone Limited”, the message reads.

​Association of Computer Professionals, Offa, Kwara State, in their congratulatory message, said Pantami deserves the professorial promotion.

Alabi Qozim Diekola, president of the union and a PhD student in Cybersecurity extended the union’s congratulatory message.

While describing the Minister as a mentor worthy of emulation in the field of Computing and Information Technology, Diekola said, “The Minister was said to be worthy of promotion following a successful external assessments of his unique contributions to knowledge in the field of Computing”.

