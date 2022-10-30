Pantami Inaugurates Digital Economy Industry Working Group

In line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), Thursday, inaugurated the Digital Economy Industry Working Group (DEIWG), an Action group established as a Public Private Dialogue (PPD) platform.
Minister Pantami performed this important function during day 3 of the Digital Nigeria 2022 International Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
The Objectives of the DEIWG includes;
- Establish a Public-Private Partnership Platform as communication link between the public and private sector to drive the Digital Economy policies and Strategies.
- Create a framework for strengthening the immediate delivery of initiatives based on the 8 pillars as outlined in the Nigerian Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (2020-2030).
- To facilitate the creation of an Enterprise Programs Management Office (EPMO) and funding mechanism which will serve as a framework of funding for DEIWG Secretariat.
- To formulate, in partnership with the Government, mechanisms that drive and catalyse growth and increase investments in the Digital Economy.
- To examine the current efforts by the Federal Government to digitally transform through policies, projects and programmes and co-create a private sector response plan.
- Facilitate leadership mindset that is digital-driven for Shared Prosperity and Shared National Vision and drive continuity of the policies and enhance the institutional arrangement to drive the Digital Economy.
- Call to Action for Private Sector to take lead of the creation of the Nigeria Digital Economy showcasing the opportunities in the E-Government Masterplan and Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.