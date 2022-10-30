 Posted in Latest News

Pantami Inaugurates Digital Economy Industry Working Group

In line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), Thursday, inaugurated the Digital Economy Industry Working Group (DEIWG), an Action group established as a Public Private Dialogue (PPD) platform.

Minister Pantami performed this important function during day 3 of the Digital Nigeria 2022 International Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Objectives of the DEIWG includes;

  1. Establish a Public-Private Partnership Platform as communication link between the public and private sector to drive the Digital Economy policies and Strategies.
  2. Create a framework for strengthening the immediate delivery of initiatives based on the 8 pillars as outlined in the Nigerian Digital Economic Policy and Strategy (2020-2030).
  3. To facilitate the creation of an Enterprise Programs Management Office (EPMO) and funding mechanism which will serve as a framework of funding for DEIWG Secretariat.
  4. To formulate, in partnership with the Government, mechanisms that drive and catalyse growth and increase investments in the Digital Economy.
  5. To examine the current efforts by the Federal Government to digitally transform through policies, projects and programmes and co-create a private sector response plan.
  6. Facilitate leadership mindset that is digital-driven for Shared Prosperity and Shared National Vision and drive continuity of the policies and enhance the institutional arrangement to drive the Digital Economy.
  7. Call to Action for Private Sector to take lead of the creation of the Nigeria Digital Economy showcasing the opportunities in the E-Government Masterplan and Digital Economy Policy and Strategy.

