Pantami Inaugurates Digital Economy Industry Working Group

In line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), Thursday, inaugurated the Digital Economy Industry Working Group (DEIWG), an Action group established as a Public Private Dialogue (PPD) platform.

Minister Pantami performed this important function during day 3 of the Digital Nigeria 2022 International Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The Objectives of the DEIWG includes;