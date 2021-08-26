Pantami unveils book on Digital Innovation, Economy

Dr. Isa Pantami, minister of Communications and Digital Economy, on Monday, led the Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the Ministry at a book presentation on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria.

The book on Digital Innovation for Economic Prosperity in Nigeria was written in honour of the 2nd Year in Office of Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general, National Information Technology and Development Agency (NITDA).

Presenting the book to the public, the Minister, who wrote the Foreword of the Book, commended the author for his excellent publication.

He said, as a product of books, being a teacher and a student all his life, he is always interested and available for anything written.

He, in turn, dedicated the book to President Mohammadu Buhari for supporting him to be who he is today.

A compendium of digital innovation and digital economy under the present administration, the book explores how Nigeria deploys technological tools to resolve economic challenges.

It also examines the role of regulatory bodies especially the NITDA, in promoting the use of Information Technology (IT) in all spheres of Nigeria through the development of IT framework, standards, guidelines, regulations and policies, amongst other areas.

Reacting to the publication which, also captures weekly activities of his agency, Director General, NITDA, Kashim Inuwa Abdullahi, attributed his efforts in office to the influences of his Father and the Minister in his life.

Author of the Book, Mr Inyene Ibanga of the Image Merchants Promotion Limited, publishers of Economic Confidential and PR Nigeria Press Release, expressed his excitement hosting the dignitaries at the event.

He said his interest in digital economy and innovation began from his first encounter with the Minister.

That meeting, according to him, transformed him positively.

Related