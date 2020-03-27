Paras Chhabra on marrying Mahira Sharma: ‘We might just end up tying the knot in 21 days of lockdown’

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra joked about a possible wedding with Mahira Sharma during 21-day lockdown i response to a fan’s question. The reality show contestant was answering fans questions online.

When the fan asked Paras about marrying Mahira, he replied as per a Pinkvilla report, “Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the know in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we’re bound to be together it might just happen.’

Also read: Sameera Reddy breaks down as she talks about anxiety among kids amid lockdown, shares tips for moms. Watch

Paras has been sharing pictures with Mahira for past few days. “Pyaar + Dosti= serenity @officialmahirasharma @shubhangi_nagar24 1d.” he wrote in the most recent post.

Paras grew close to Mahira and even sacrificed his relationship with Akanksha Puri due to the intimacy during his Bigg Boss 13 stint. While Mahira has often insisted she is only friends with Paras, she often got to close to him and even cozied up to him during emotionally tough times in the house.

After Bigg Boss, Paras was part of wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The winner of the show, Aanchal Khurana had recently said in an interview, “I also assumed him to be in a relationship with Mahira, but he told me, ‘Mahira is a very good friend’. While he wasn’t too sure of getting married, he was open to an engagement on the show. ‘Kisi se achha connection bann jaata hai toh why not?’ These were his exact words.” Talking about what the future holds, she added, “I don’t see a future with him (Paras). I didn’t get enough time with him and also, we friend-zoned each other. We are better off as friends.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more