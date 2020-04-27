Paras Chhabra opens up about his baldness, says ‘You cannot run away from reality’

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and television actor Paras Chhabra has been open about his baldness and wearing a wig on the popular reality show. Recently, in an interview, he opened up about losing hair and said that he is not bothered about the negativity coming his way.

“You cannot run away from reality. I spoke about my hair patches and stammering myself because there was nothing to hide. I have been doing modelling for many years now and because of the harsh lights, your hair actually gets scanty. I felt that it didn’t look nice especially for the kind of roles I was doing. I was playing Duryodhan and the mukut was very heavy and due to this, I started going through hair loss,” he told The Times of India.

“At times, being an actor, when you want to get a good physique and want to see faster results, you take steroids too. As a result, there can be scanty hair,” he said, adding that he has no qualms in admitting that he wears a hair patch.

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan has been a great support and even offered to help him, Paras said. “Salman sir supported me and he also said that he will give me a number and asked me to go and meet a doctor. On the final day of Bigg Boss, he told me that the patch is hardly visible,” he said, adding that the star asked him to ‘wait and not rush’.

Doctors advised Paras to opt for hair weaving but he has decided not to, at the moment. “I don’t want to go under the knife right now,” he said.

Paras said that he is unfazed by people calling him ‘ganja (bald)’ and had no reservations while going public with his baldness. “I had spoken about my problem on my own on national television. It doesn’t affect my personality and it is a very trivial thing. If I do a film tomorrow and it works, then people will forget all this and it won’t matter to them if I wear a patch on my hair or not. I can carry anything. My hair is like my attire,” he said.

In 2012, Paras made his small screen debut with the reality show Splitsvilla 5, which he won. He has acted in shows such as Badho Bahu, Aarambh and Vighnaharta Ganesha. Recently, he was a part of the reality shows Bigg Boss 13 and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

