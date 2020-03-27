Paras Chhabra REACTS to speculations of marrying Mahira Sharma, and his response will raise your eyebrows | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 contestants, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were one of the most talked couples on the controversial reality show. Though both of them went on record and said that they are very good friends and not more than that. In a recent live with PinkVilla, a fan asked Paras about marrying Mahira to which, he replied, ”Yeh kab hua? (When did this happen). Later he added, ‘If Mahira and I are destined to get hitched, then we might just end up tying the know in the next 21 days of lockdown. So, if we’re bound to be together it might just happen.” Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: ‘Akanksha is a good girl,’ says Paras Chhabra as he praises his ex-girlfriend

Also Read – Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma meets Paras Chhabra’s mom as they spend time together during the #JantaCurfew

Post, Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra went in another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The winner of the show, Aanchal Khurana, recently said, “I also assumed him to be in a relationship with Mahira, but he told me, ‘Mahira is a very good friend’. While he wasn’t too sure of getting married, he was open to an engagement on the show. ‘Kisi se achha connection bann jaata hai toh why not?’ These were his exact words.” Talking about what the future holds, she added, “I don’t see a future with him (Paras). I didn’t get enough time with him and also, we friend-zoned each other. We are better off as friends.” Also Read – Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Aanchal Khurana criticizes Shehnaaz Gill, claims she asked, “Tum Mein Se Kaun Kaun Virgin Hai Ye Batao?”

Also, vote for the BL Social Media King here:



Talking about his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri, Paras said, “Her thinking and mine, don’t match up. It is not that she is a bad person, bohot achi have vo. I have said this during Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also that she is a very good person. But the fact is our thoughts don’t match and we have different perspectives.”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more scoops and updates.