Paravision boosts its computer vision and facial recognition capabilities

US-based Paravision has announced updates to boost its computer vision and facial recognition capabilities across mobile, on-premise, edge, and cloud deployments.

“From cloud to edge, Paravision’s goal is to help our partners develop and deploy transformative solutions around face recognition and computer vision,” said Joey Pritikin, Chief Product Officer at Paravision.

“With these sweeping updates to our product family, and with what has become possible in terms of accuracy, speed, usability and portability, we see a remarkable opportunity to unite disparate applications with a coherent sense of identity that bridges physical spaces and cyberspace.”

A new Scaled Vector Search (SVS) capability acts as a search engine to provide accurate, rapid, and stable face matching on large databases that may contain tens of millions of identities. Paravision claims the SVS engine supports hundreds of transactions per second with extremely low latencies.

Another scaling solution called Streaming Container 5 enables the processing of video at over 250 frames per second from any number of streams. The solution features advanced face tracking to ensure that identities remain accurate even in busy environments.

With more enterprises than ever looking to the latency-busting and privacy-enhancing benefits of edge computing, Paravision has partnered with Teknique to co-create a series of hardware and software reference designs that enable the rapid development of face recognition and computer vision capabilities at the edge.

Teknique is a leader in the development of hardware based on designs from California-based fabless semiconductor company Ambarella.

Paravision’s Face SDK has been enhanced for smart cameras powered by Ambarella CVflow chipsets. The update enables facial recognition on CVflow-powered cameras to achieve up to 40 frames per second full pipeline performance.

A new Liveness and Anti-spoofing SDK also adds new safeguards for Ambarella-powered facial recognition solutions. The toolkit uses Ambarella’s visible light, near-infrared, and depth-sensing capabilities to determine whether the camera is seeing a live subject or whether it’s being tricked by recorded footage or a dummy image.

On the mobile side, Paravision has released its Face SDK for Android. The SDK includes face detection, landmarks, quality assessment, template creation, and 1-to-1 or 1-to-many matching. Reference applications are included which include UI/UX recommendations and tools.

Last but certainly not least, Paravision has announced the availability of its first person-level computer vision SDK. The new SDK is designed to go “beyond face recognition” to detect the presence and position of individuals and unlock new use cases.

Provided examples of real-world applications for the computer vision SDK include occupancy analysis, the ability to spot tailgating, as well as custom intention or subject attributes.

“With Person Detection, users could determine whether employees are allowed access to a specific area, are wearing a mask or hard hat, or appear to be in distress,” the company explains. “It can also enable useful business insights such as metrics about queue times, customer throughput or to detect traveller bottlenecks.”

With these exhaustive updates, Paravision is securing its place as one of the most exciting companies in the AI space.

Paravision is ranked the US leader across several of NIST’s Face Recognition Vendor Test evaluations including 1:1 verification, 1:N identification, performance for paperless travel, and performance with face masks.

(Photo by Daniil Kuželev on Unsplash)

