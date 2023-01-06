PARCLL Joins the ProShip Carrier Library to Provide International and U.S. Domestic E-Commerce Delivery Services

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, announces its integration with ProShip, a leader in automated multi-carrier shipping software. The partnership brings PARCLL’s best-in-class delivery services to all ProShip customers instantly and easily.

PARCLL focuses on reliability and efficiency, servicing the U.S. domestic small parcel delivery market with leading expedited and economy last-mile delivery across the country. PARCLL also connects ProShip users to the international market with end-to-end cross-border parcel shipping services via its competitive fully tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) services.

Jerri Dixon, Alliance Manager at ProShip: “Welcoming PARCLL to the ProShip platform benefits both shippers and our partners with a technologically advanced, scalable shipping platform for shippers who are dealing with a volatile and unclear parcel market.”

“ProShip is a premier multi-carrier shipping platform used by enterprise-level shippers,” says Vincent D’Amato, Head of Sales at PARCLL. “We are seeing a growing demand for PARCLL services from ProShip’s user base. Our ambition is to partner with outstanding shipping technology providers, so we are excited to see this integration completed, making high-quality shipping solutions available for PARCLL and ProShip customers.”

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability, and more pricing options for domestic and cross-border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms.

Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, and New York / New Jersey.

Making complex parcel shipping challenges simple and cost-effective, ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcels. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features and functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your enterprise software stack (ESS), our multi-carrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow and turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse. Learn more at www.proshipinc.com.

