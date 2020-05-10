Parents won’t be hit with penalties

coronavirus,

Parents will not be penalised if they do not send their children back to school during term two on dates outlined by the government. Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff on Friday announced primary school-aged children could return to school from May 25 as could students in years 11 and 12. He said high school students could return to their classrooms on June 9. Parents of students who had health conditions that made them vulnerable to coronavirus did not need to return their children to school until term three. Parents of students outside this category will also not be penalised for delaying their child’s return to the classroom. Mr Rockliff said parents would still need to alert schools to their child’s absence. “Any unexplained absences will be followed up by the school using the usual processes,” he said. “If parents choose to keep their children at home beyond the return dates specified then they will be taking responsibility for their children’s learning. “They can, however, continue to utilise resources on the learning from home website till the end of term two. “Schools will continue to support the learning of children who cannot learn onsite due to being vulnerable to COVID-19 on medical grounds.” Mr Rockliff said it was important from a Public Health perspective the return of students to schools was managed in a staged way. He said research showed early learning was critical in setting children up for successful lifelong learning and years 11 and 12 were also critical years. Mr Rockliff said returning high school students later gave Public Health Services time to monitor the impact of lifting restrictions. Tasmanian Association of State School Organisation president Nigel Jones said some parents had expressed concerns that a return to school on the specified dates was too early. “We believe in following the advice of the professionals and health officials are saying schools are safe with appropriate social distancing and good hygiene,” he said. Mr Jones said a mixed delivery of online and traditional classroom learning was complex and difficult for teachers to manage. “Feedback indicates that children have excelled at home but some children have struggled so we are keen to see them back in the classroom,” he said. Term three in Tasmania is scheduled to start on July 21 this year and run until September 25.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/e3796807-424a-4ea9-96fd-62761aa51028.PNG/r20_0_889_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg