Paris Jackson Joins the Cast of ‘Habit’ to Play Jesus – See the First Look!
Wed, 15 April 2020 at 1:17 am
Paris Jackson is playing Jesus!
The 22-year-old actress is set to star in the upcoming Habit alongside Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale and Josie Ho, it was announced on Tuesday (April 14).
The film, directed by Janell Shirtcliff, is now in post-production.
Here’s a plot summary: “A street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out; by masquerading as a Nun.”
