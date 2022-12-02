Park city concept boosts high-quality development in Xinjin

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xinjin, the newest district in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan province, is striving to boost high-quality development by adhering to the “park city” concept.

The district has formed a development model revolving around Chengdu Metro Line 10 and including four industrial functional zones, as well as several village-level areas.

It is adopting the development strategy of “transit-oriented development (TOD) plus” to promote the renewal and development of urban areas.

To promote industrial development, Xinjin has built four industrial functional zones: the Tianfu Mushan Digital New City, Tianfu Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Zone, China Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park, and Lihuaxi Cultural Tourism Zone, which focus on the intelligent, innovative, rural, and cultural and creative aspects of the park city, respectively.

The village-level areas, which integrate urban-rural development, are promoting the development of villages with the help of nearby towns.

Aiming for high-quality development, the Xinjin district government is vigorously developing green and low-carbon industries including digital economy, rail transit, and new energy.

It set up the Tianfu Mushan Digital New City in June 2021 on the first anniversary of the establishment of Xinjin as a district. The digital new city, featuring a 6-square-kilometer park city demonstration community, is cultivating an industrial cluster featuring digital economy.

As part of Chengdu’s digital economy and artificial intelligence industry ecosystem, the digital new city is expected to strongly promote the digital transformation of the whole district.

Tianfu Intelligent Manufacturing Industrial Zone has formed industrial clusters for rail transit, intelligent technology and industrial internet, new energy vehicles, power batteries and energy storage, attracting industry leaders such as CRRC and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) to set up operations.

CATL signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the Chengdu municipal government in July. According to the agreement, it will set up its southwest operation headquarters and the Chengdu Research Institute in Xinjin, focusing on new energy development and utilization, power batteries, and new energy storage.

CATL has already built a battery production base with a production capacity of 10 gigawatt hours in Xinjin, which is enough to supply batteries for 100,000 electric vehicles.

To improve the lives of residents, Xinjin launched the first group of 154 park city and beautiful village demonstration projects this year, bringing people close to nature.

SOURCE Xinjin District Government of Chengdu