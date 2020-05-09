Parkgoer gives Boris Johnson a piece of his mind as he plans to get Britain back to work

Boris Johnson today pleaded with Britons to stay at home during the last days of full coronavirus lockdown, as he warned that venturing outside during the sunny weather could ‘undo everything that’s been done so far’.

The PM tweeted: ‘Thank you for all you are doing to protect our NHS and save lives. This bank holiday weekend, please stay at home, so we don’t undo everything we’ve done so far.’

But he has been accused of mixing messaging ahead of an expected easing of regulations on Monday, with a series of measures looking at loosening the lockdown even while he prepared to announce two weeks of quarantine for all travellers returning to the UK. It came as the official death toll rose 252 to 31,493.

In a confusing picture, Mr Johnson’s official account tweeted a message thanking Britons for abiding by the lockdown, before the Number 10 account said that ‘if people went outside’ they should keep two metres apart.

This morning, the PM signalled Britain was ready for work as he walked through St James’ Park on his way to finalise the UK’s route to greater freedom wearing a suit and holding that commuter staple, a reusable Costa coffee cup, which he has been seen with four times this week.

Mr Johnson was accosted by a passer-by, who appeared give him a piece of his mind, pointing a finger at the startled PM as a smiling woman looked on. It is unclear what the man said and MailOnline has contacted No10 for comment.

The exchange came as thousands of Britons appeared to be ignoring the Tory leader’s plea to stay indoors by heading to busy parks and markets to enjoy 26C temperatures on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year.

Police in Brighton stopped cars at the end of the A23 to prevent sun-worshipping covidiots away from the seaside, with locals cheering as tourists were turned away.

The Coastguard has said that on Friday it had the highest number of call-outs since lockdown began, with 97 incidents, 54 per cent more than the average of 63 recorded for the previous month.

Tomorrow the PM is expected to reveal his plans to ease the UK’s coronavirus lockdown.

Among the measures expected to be announced, commuters will be asked to cycle and walk where possible, firms told to provide staff with face masks and garden centres allowed to reopen from Wednesday. Britons may also be allowed to exercise more than once a day.

A member of the public stopped to give British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a talking to as he took a morning walk through St James’s Park in London today. He was carrying a reusable Costa coffee cup

Mr Johnson warned Britons that venturing out over the bank holiday weekend could ‘undo everything that’s been done so far’

Visitors walk through a busy Broadway Market in London today despite Mr Johnson urging Britons to stay at home over the weekend

Parliament Square in Westminster witnessed huge crowds of cyclists as people enjoyed what is expected to be the hottest day of the year with 26C temperatures

Mr Johnson has told Cabinet he will be proceeding with ‘maximum caution’ in order to avoid a second wave of deadly infections.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is due to speak at the Downing Street press conference this afternoon to call on people to cycle to work and announce a £250m cash injection to improve cycle lanes.

An emphasis is likely to be placed on increased cycling in the coming weeks due to fears that the public transport network will not be able to cope with a surge in passenger numbers while also trying to stick to social distancing rules.

Mr Johnson’s lockdown exit strategy is expected to include:

A green light for garden centres to reopen from Wednesday.

A direction to workers to cycle or walk to work if they are able to.

Firms will be told they must provide staff with face masks to be worn at work, on public transport and when shopping. But wearing face coverings will not be compulsory.

A phased return for schools amid growing opposition from unions.

A phased return for public transport use as union bosses warn they will not risk the health of their workers.

All travellers returning to the UK will be told to self-isolate for 14 days or face fines of up to £1,000.

A legal right to work from home is also being considered by ministers but may not be in the plan.

Transport unions have threatened to derail any move to get too many people back onto trains and buses as chiefs have said they ‘will not compromise on the health, safety and livelihoods of our members’.

Number 10 today released a new graphic urging people to keep two metres apart

Teaching unions have sounded a similar warning relating to the phased return of schools.

Ministers have been urging the UK to stick with social distancing rules this weekend despite the sunny weather and to wait for the PM to set out his plan tomorrow.

Mr Johnson repeated that message this morning as he tweeted: ‘Thank you for all you are doing to protect our NHS and save lives.

‘This bank holiday weekend, please stay at home, so we don’t undo everything that’s been done so far.’

The PM also acknowledged the strain the lockdown has put on people’s mental health as he said it ‘has been a difficult time for many’. He told anyone who is struggling that ‘there is help available’.

Ministers are thought to want to start sending children back to classrooms in June but unions have said they will not sign off on the plans until a test and tracing system is fully operational.

The return of schools and childcare services will be key to restoring much of the economy because many workers with children will be unable to go back to work until education settings are up and running.

Residents jog and walk along the the Regents canal in east London, where hundreds of people were out getting their daily exercise today

Cyclists were out in their droves on the Mall in London today amid signs some lockdown restrictions – including those concerning exercise – could be softened

Cyclists queuing at traffic lights entering Parliament Square in Westminster as thousands of Britons enjoyed the sweltering temperatures

Visitors enjoying views of the skyscrapers in the City of London today from a closed off viewing area in Greenwich Park, London

Apple data showed the number of people walking, driving and using public transport is slowly rising – although it is still far lower than before lockdown

Road congestion levels were at 16% in Liverpool – 16% less than average for a Saturday – with three traffic jams

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson is also expected to announce that firms will be required to provide returning staff with face coverings.

The wearing of such masks will not be compulsory in England but it will be recommended while at work, while shopping and while using public transport.

The Cabinet Office has paid for machines to make the coverings which will then be sent to companies to allocate in order to avoid a run on medical-grade masks which the NHS needs, according to The Telegraph.

However, such a move is unlikely to be enough for critics, with former health secretary Jeremy Hunt today arguing that temperature-checking walk-through scanners should be installed at the entrances to all restaurants and offices.

All travellers returning to Britain could be quarantined for two weeks and face £1,000 fines or deportation if they fail to do so in dramatic plans that could effectively suspend foreign holidays for the length of the coronavirus crisis. The Government immediately faced questions today about why a similar measure had not been put into place earlier, with 15,000 travellers arriving in the UK every week in April with no screening. The travel industry reacted with horror to the proposals, with one company boss warning it could 'kill it off completely'. Industry group Airlines UK said the proposal, reported by The Times, would 'effectively end international travel to and from the UK' and cause 'immeasurable damage' to the aviation industry and wider economy. Boris Johnson is expected on Sunday to announce that passengers including Britons arriving at UK ports and airports from all countries except Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man must fill in a digital form telling officials where the intend to self-isolate. Lorry drivers will be exempt. It is not clear where this data would be stored or exactly how the programme would be enforced, although it will include spot checks. Tourism groups want the measure to be reviewed every week to check its effectiveness.

Mr Johnson’s long-anticipated ‘road map’ for getting out of lockdown is expected to set out ‘milestones’ for the easing of measures.

Initial changes – some starting from Monday – are likely to focus on outdoor activities due to the reduced rate of transmission outdoors compared to indoors.

Mr Johnson will announce that garden centres will be allowed to open their doors to customers from Wednesday May 13.

Nursery bosses will have to ensure shoppers obey social distancing measures, such as keeping two metres away from others, and will be expected to put restrictions in place, including queuing systems and installing Perspex shields to protect till staff, in a similar way to supermarkets.

A senior Government source said: ‘Garden centres are typically open large open-air spaces where the risk of transmission of coronavirus is lower.

‘With strict social distancing measures in place we believe they can open safely from next week.’

It is also understood ministers are preparing to recommend that commuters use their bicycles for journeys to work, in a bid to reduce the number of people using public transport.

Mr Shapps will later unveil a further £250 million for extra cycle lanes, while trials on the use of e-scooters on British roads are due to be fast-tracked.

The lockdown plan is due to set out a phased restarting of the UK economy with different sectors returning at different times.

However, those workers who can work from home could soon be given the legal right to do so.

This would stop them feeling compelled to go to the office, make it easier for workplaces to comply with social distancing measures and reduce the strain on public transport.

The plans are under consideration by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, according to The Telegraph.

Polls suggest the Government could face an uphill battle to persuade some workers to return to their firms with much of the UK population having some degree of ‘coronaphobia’.

A survey conducted by YouGov between May 7-8 found that just 15 per cent of the population believe Mr Johnson should immediately lift coronavirus restrictions.

When asked if it was right to lift the lockdown now, some 75 per cent said it would be wrong, 15 per cent said it would be right and 10 per cent said they didn’t know.

Shoppers are pictured queuing at The Range store in Nottingham today the day before Mr Johnson will make his lockdown announcement

Commuters are still using public transport including the Northern Line in London, but there is a lot more space compared to passenger numbers before the coronavirus lockdown

Mr Johnson’s walks in the park this morning in a bid to send a ‘back to business’ message to Britain’s workers

The Prime Minister was first pictured with his reusable takeaway coffee arriving at Downing Street on Monday

The Prime Minister took a walk in St James’ Park before returning to Downing Street on Tuesday as the UK entered a seventh week of lockdown

On Sunday afternoon Boris Johnson is expected to reveal his long-anticipated ‘road map’ for leaving lockdown. Prime Minister pictured again on Wednesday with another cup of Costa coffee

Ministers are believed to be targeting a phased return for schools in June but unions could stand in the way of that happening.

Union bosses have sent a list of key measures to the Government which they say must be met before pupils in England can safely return to their desks.

It includes extra money for deep cleaning and personal protective equipment (PPE) and local powers to close schools if clusters of Covid-19 infections break out in a particular area.

The joint statement was sent to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Friday by bodies including the NAHT school leaders union and the National Education Union (NEU).

Ministers want to start sending children back to school within weeks. But unions have said they will only sign off on a return once their demands are met. They include that a 'test and trace' system is fully operational so that all new cases of coronavirus can be immediately located and isolated. Other demands include extra money for deep cleaning and personal protective equipment (PPE) and local powers to close schools if clusters of Covid-19 infections break out in a particular area. Unions sent a joint statement to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Friday by bodies including the NAHT school leaders union and the National Education Union (NEU). Published by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), it called for 'clear scientific published evidence that trends in transmission of Covid-19 will not be adversely impacted by the reopening phase and that schools are also safe to reopen'.

The tests that the school workforce unions said were ‘essential’ to have in place before pupils return include no increase in pupil numbers until full rollout of a national test and trace scheme.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: ‘Parents and staff need full confidence that schools will be safe before any pupils return.

‘The government must work closely with unions to agree a plan that meets the tests we have set out.’

Unions are also flexing their muscles when it comes to the return of more public transport services due to concerns about staff safety.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: ‘There is a headlong dash to lift the lockdown on our transport services for the 18th May and it is fraught with danger for both passengers and staff alike.

‘To maintain the Governments own social distancing guidance would mean huge logistical and staffing input to ‎manage passenger flows onto trains and it is imperative that all staff involved in this process are properly protected.

‘RMT will not compromise on the health, safety and livelihoods of our members and we will not agree to anything that fails to put the safety of staff and passengers first.

‘If that means advising our members not to work under conditions that are unsafe and in breach of the government’s own guidelines then that is exactly what we will do.’

As well as setting out how measures will be eased, the PM’s plan will also detail how some rules will be toughened to avoid a second peak of the disease.

That is expected to include requiring all travellers returning to the UK to self-isolate for 14 days, dashing hopes of a swift return to foreign holidays.

The Times said that those who break the rules could face fines of up to £1,000 or even deportation.

Such a measure is seen as key to stopping a second wave once the UK has suppressed the number of domestic cases.

Briefing reporters on Friday, Downing Street confirmed quarantining foreign visitors was being ‘looked at’.

The Prime Minister was first pictured with his takeaway coffee arriving at Downing Street on Monday

The Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: ‘I think ministers have said the issue of looking to ensure, as we really drive down transmission in the UK, that we are able to ensure the virus is not being brought into the country from overseas is one they are actively considering.’

Ministers have tried to downplay differences emerging between the four UK nations on lockdown measures, stating there was no ‘need to get too worked up about timings of different announcements’.

The devolved administration in Wales has announced ‘modest adjustments’ to the restrictions on movement, put in place across the UK to stem the transmission of Covid-19.

Ministers are considering enshrining a right to work from home into UK law in order to better prepare the nation for post-lockdown life. The merits of such a move are being weighed up by officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. It is thought the plans are being modelled on existing rules that allow parents to request flexible working. Ministers believe a legal right to work from home could be beneficial for a number of reasons. Firstly, it would reduce the number of staff physically present, making it easier for firms to adhere to social distancing. Secondly, it would stop workers from feeling compelled to go to an office they do not believe is safe. Third, it would reduce pressure on the UK transport network. One minister told The Telegraph the move 'makes complete sense'.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the changes, coming into force on Monday, included allowing more than one form of exercise per day and permitting garden centres and public libraries to reopen.

But in Scotland, only alterations to exercise guidance are expected, while those in Northern Ireland have been told there will be just ‘nuanced changes’ to the clampdown on movement.

Environment Secretary George Eustice attempted to temper expectations yesterday as he warned there would be no ‘dramatic overnight change’ to restrictions.

Mr Drakeford said this morning that the changes made in Wales were ‘very modest’ and he expected them to be broadly in line with what Mr Johnson announces tomorrow.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘We were clearly convinced that only the very smallest and most modest steps … were allowable at this time.

‘You’ve heard what the Prime Minister’s spokesman has been saying over the last couple of days, that the Prime Minister also thinks maximum caution is the way to approach the immediate future.

‘We’ll hear from the Prime Minister on Sunday the details of what he proposes for England, my view is we’ll be very much in line with one another.

‘Our new regime won’t come in until Monday, so we’ll move in a timely way together across the UK and I still think that is very much a preferable route.

However, Mr Drakeford signalled England and Wales could do different things when it comes to education as he said schools there will not reopen in June.

‘We’re not convinced at this point that opening schools in any significant way would be the right thing to do,’ he told Today.

‘We’re not going to be reopening schools in Wales in the next three weeks, or indeed in June.’

What lockdown? Police turn sunworshipping covidiots away from the seaside amid 79F heat on ‘hottest day of the year’ as Coastguard reports highest number of call-outs since stay-at-home rules began

Police are turning sunworshipping covidiots away from the seaside today amid 79F heat on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year, as the Coastguard reports its highest number of call-outs since stay-at-home rules began.

Temperatures are predicted to hit 26C (78.8F) as most of the country will bask in warm sunshine while London and the South East will be hotter than Ibiza and St Tropez, with people pushing isolation rules to the limit on the last weekend before restrictions are lifted.

The Coastguard has said that on Friday it had the highest number of call-outs since lockdown began, with 97 incidents, 54 per cent more than the average of 63 recorded for the previous month.

Traffic police in Brighton are stopping cars at the end of the A23 which leads to the south coast seaside mecca and officers have fined visitors trying to visit for the bank holiday.

Locals cheered as tourists were turned away, voicing their support for police efforts to maintain social distancing. Traffic cops from Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit stopped dozens of cars and had issued 12 fines and turned around 19 cars after stopping 65 vehicles before 11am.

London and the South East could see the hottest temperatures recorded in the UK so far this year, potentially surpassing the 26C recorded in Treknow, in Cornwall, on Good Friday.

It has led the Government to issue reminders to stay at home and obey social distancing rules amid fears people could flock to parks and beaches for days out. It comes after the country enjoyed a sunny VE Day yesterday and a taste of freedom as street parties and celebrations took place.

The glorious weather comes as the public remain confused by the government’s mixed messages, after they briefed to the papers that an easing of lockdown is coming and people will be allowed out to exercise more than once a day, while still insisting people must stay in this weekend.

People enjoy the sunshine in Hyde Park this morning as the temperatures soar to 26C in the south of the country in what could be the hottest day of the year

A police checkpoint is turning away cars trying to get into Brighton as bored families break coronavirus lockdown rules because of the good weather

Britons flocked to parks and open spaces today to enjoy the bank holiday sunshine. Pictured are a group of runners in Hyde Park, London this morning

Richmond Park with lots of people out enjoying the sunshine today. It is expected it will be the hottest day of the year so far, according to the Met Office

People enjoying the sunshine outside Buckingham Palace in London today. Lots of people were out and about as they pushed isolation restrictions to the limit

People take their exercise break by Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset today. People have been urged again today to keep social distancing efforts up for the Bank holiday weekend

Cyclists queue in lines at traffic lights entering Parliament Square in Westminster, London, during lockdown. The government is set to announce measures to ease lockdown tomorrow

People out enjoying the sunshine on Wimbledon Common today. Under current government lockdown rules the public are allowed out once a day for exercise

Today the south will be warm and dry, with temperatures reaching 25C in London – hotter than in Barcelona and Corfu. Pictured are walkers in Hyde Park this morning

People headed to parks across the country to enjoy the ‘hottest day of the year’ today, including crowds that headed to Battersea Park in London (pictured)

People enjoying the warm weather in Greenwich Park, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

A large group of cyclists enjoy a day out in the sunshine as the warm weather sweeps over the country today. It is expected to get much cooler tommorow

People enjoying the sunshine in Hyde Park. This cyclist took the precaution of wearing a mask for his outing. Currently people are only allowed out once a day for exercise

People enjoy the warm weather in St James’ Park today. In London temperatures are expected to reach 26C on what could be the hottest day of the year

People enjoy the warm weather on Paignton seafront in Devon today. Government have expressed concern that the sunshine will mean flouting of lockdown rules

Matt Leat, duty commander with the Coastguard, said: ‘People are ignoring the measures put into place by the Government.

‘I completely understand that the weather and the bank holiday coupled with the fact that we’ve been in this lockdown situation for just over six weeks has tempted people out to our beautiful coasts. However, as the Government said only yesterday, it’s really vital that we all continue to observe the guidance.

‘Every time we get a 999 or distress call, we will always respond but the minute we send in a rescue response, we’re putting our frontline responders at risk as well as putting the NHS under avoidable pressure.

‘Please, please continue to observe the ‘Stay Home Save Lives’ message – it’s still in place for a reason. Exercise locally and stretch your legs, not our resources.’

However temperatures will plunge by as much as 15C on Sunday, as a cold weather front moves in from northern parts of Scotland. Saturday will be bright for most in the UK, hitting highs of up to 23C in northern England, 21C in Northern Ireland, 20C in southern parts of Scotland and 24C in Wales by the afternoon.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: ‘Most of us will have some very warm and pleasant sunshine on Saturday, with London and the South East possibly surpassing the 26C (78.8F) mark, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far.

‘This is because of southern winds coming in from Spain, which will make it warm and dry. But this won’t be the case on Sunday, a cold front will move in from northern Scotland, meaning temperatures will plunge as much as 15C (59F) across the UK, with the possibility of snow in hilly areas.

‘These changes do sometimes occur in spring, as we’re in the middle of winter and summer, but this is quite a high drop we will experience.’

Under current government lockdown rules the public are allowed out once a day for exercise and sunbathing is not allowed.

However in a highly anticipated address to the nation tomorrow night it is expected Boris Johnson will slightly ease some of the strict lockdown measures.

Shoppers queue at The Range in Nottingham today, the day before Boris Johnson is expected to announce the easing of some lockdown measures including opening garden centres

Families enjoying the sunshine in Richmond Park, London today, as the temperatures soar to highs of 26C today during the coronavirus lockdown

Many people were seen out sunbathing across the country today even though at the moment that is not allowed under lockdown rules

Under current government lockdown rules the public are allowed out once a day for exercise and sunbathing is not allowed. Pictured: people enjoying the sunshine in Hyde Park, London this morning

Two joggers wearing protective masks are out to enjoy the sunshine on Wimbledon Common during the bank holiday VE weekend

People enjoying the warm weather in Greenwich Park, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

Police in Hyde Park today. Ministers are struggling to maintain their ‘stay at home’ Covid-19 measures as the good weather tempts people to go outside

People taking pictures of the views of the City of London from a closed off viewing area in Greenwich Park, London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus

A large group of cyclists head through Hyde Park this morning as they enjoy yet another sunny day during the coronavirus lockdown

Temperatures are predicted to hit 26C (78.8F) as most of the country will bask in warm sunshine while London and the South East will be hotter than Ibiza and St Tropez. Pictured: a runner in Hyde Park, London this morning

A runner in Canon Hill Park, Birmingham this morning. It is expected from next week that the exercise restrictions may be dropped

One dog cooled off in the water during the heat wave today in Hyde Park, London. It is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said: ‘Most of us will have some very warm and pleasant sunshine on Saturday, with London and the South East possibly surpassing the 26C (78.8F) mark, which would make it the hottest day of the year so far. Pictured: people enjoying the sunshine in Hyde Park

Shoppers queue at The Range in Nottingham today as the sun shines down on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far

A man tries bike polo in Hyde Park. The hot weather comes as the public remain confused over the ‘stay at home’ message as exercise restrictions may be lifted for next week

The hot weather has led the Government to issue reminders to stay at home and obey social distancing rules amid fears people could flock to parks and beaches for days out. Pictured: Canon Hill Park, Birmingham today

Two people enjoy a work out in Richmond Park, south west London today as it is expected exercise restrictions will be lifted for next week

People enjoying the sunshine in Hyde Park today. The prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the public should stay at home to slow the Covid-19

A man sunbathes while on the phone in Richmond Park this morning. Under current guidelines, only one outing for exercise is allowed a day

Boris Johnson is tomorrow likely to emulate steps announced by Wales yesterday, where limits on outdoor exercise are being dropped

Police on horse back outside Buckingham Palace today. Police have tried to keep people from flouting lockdown rules during the pandemic

People enjoying the sunshine outside Buckingham Palace in London today. Many people will be keen to hear if exercise rules will be changed during the announcement tomorrow

People enjoy the warm weather on Paignton seafront in Devon today. Many people have been out and about to make the most of the sunshine

A police checkpoint is turning away cars trying to get into Brighton as bored families break coronavirus lockdown today

Battersea park with lots of people out enjoying the sunshine. Sunbathing is not allowed at the moment under government lockdown rules

He is likely to emulate steps announced by Wales yesterday, where limits on outdoor exercise are being dropped. It comes as garden centres will be allowed to reopen next week as part of the country’s coronavirus exit plan.

They can let customers visit again from Wednesday provided strict social distancing and hygiene measures are in place, Government sources said.

Although Downing Street has been frantically playing down the scale of the changes to be announced tomorrow, it is thought Mr Johnson is set to drop the ‘stay at home’ slogan that many believe has been too successful in bringing the economy grinding to a halt.

