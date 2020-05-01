‘Parks and Rec’ cast reunites for an unforgettable special that left fans in tears

Five years after the series finale, the cast of Parks and Recreation reunited Thursday night to raise money for Feeding America with a special episode. Fans were given an opportunity to see how their favorite characters from Pawnee, Indiana, are holding up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The episode featured characters Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman), Ann Perkins (Rashida Jones), Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe), Garry Gergich (Jim O’Heir) and Donna Meagle (Retta) all communicating via video conferences while being quarantined in their homes… or shed in Andy’s case.

The episode was both comical and informative as the characters discussed the importance of social distancing, hand washing, and maintaining physical and mental health. For example, Ron said “I’ve been practicing social distancing since I was four years old.” While Andy, as Johnny Karate, related to people’s struggles saying, “Wash your hands – and I know what you’re thinkin’, I’m a 38-year-old man and I’ve literally never once washed my hands in my entire life.”

The special was a massive success, and it was the number one trending topic on Twitter for much of the night. Fans flocked to the social media site to share their adoration for the show.

While the entire episode was wonderful, it was the musical number at the end that brought down the house. The characters all came together to remember their favorite local celebrity, Li’l Sebastian. The fictional miniature horse may have died in Season 3, but its spirit clearly lives on in fans.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk.

