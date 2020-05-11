Parks to be monitored by police

coronavirus,

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service has warned reopened parks and reserves will be monitored to ensure only education is taken in those areas. A first phase of coronavirus-related restrictions was lifted on Monday, one of which was the ability for people to access reserved areas 30 kilometres away from their homes. A Parks and Wildlife Services spokesperson said the rationale behind the 30-kilometre limit was to conform with the government’s message that people should stay at home except for essential reasons – one of them being exercise. “People who can walk, cycle or run to a park or reserve should do this in the first instance, however, those who need to drive to their nearest park, particularly those who have impaired mobility, can use the 30-kilometre provision,” they said. The spokesperson said Parks and Wildlife would work with Tasmania Police to ensure rules were followed. “With respect to compliance-related activities, PWS will undertake normal parks management education and enforcement,” they said. “Compliance of COVID-19 restrictions is a matter for Tasmania Police.” People need to continue to comply with social distancing rules, including a limit on gatherings of no more than two people, except when in the company of household members. The spokesperson said if a car park is full at a site or a park was busy, people should move on and return another time. “By following these rules, parks can remain open to the public,” they said. Visitor centres and camping areas will remain closed until later and fishing is still prohibited in lakes and creeks in reserved areas. Restrictions placed on nursing homes were also lifted on Monday. Residents will be permitted one visit each week with no more than two visitors at a time. All visitors must have had an influenza vaccination. Visits to aged care homes were banned in early April except for compassionate or end-of-life care. There has been one coronavirus-related death recorded in a Tasmanian aged care home.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/ef8595b1-510c-4cd2-9917-d15dd3410d11.PNG/r17_0_2484_1394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg