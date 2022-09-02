Parliamentary Secretary Drouin to announce funding for clean technology in Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ – The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Francis Drouin, will make an announcement related to new funding from the Government of Canada to help the agriculture sector reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change. Parliamentary Secretary Drouin will be joined by Ron Hoffmann, VP of Business Development and Markus Weissenberger, Chief Technology Officer of SixRing Inc.

Parliamentary Secretary Drouin will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Time

11:00 a.m. (MT)

Location

SixRing Inc.

5050 47th St SE

Calgary, AB T2B 3S1

Notes for Media

Upon the conclusion of the announcement, a media photo/b-roll opportunity will be provided during the commissioning ceremony to launch phase one of production. Media can also remain in the tank area following the announcement for additional photos/b-roll and information.

Please note that local health directives related to COVID-19 must be adhered to at all times. Please do not attend the event if you are feeling unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

