Partea Spreads Lunar New Year Joy with New "One-for-One" Cashback Programme

SINGAPORE, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Partea, a Singapore based fruit tea brand, announces an all-new membership programme offering customers one-for-one cashback into their Partea e-wallet. Alongside its new programme, Partea and its subsidiary Nano Partea has unveiled a new online ordering and payment web link to enhance the tea-drinking experience.

Arriving in time for the Lunar New Year, Partea’s cashback programme was created to show the brand’s appreciation to customers and reward them with added value on purchases. Members can top up credits to their Partea e-wallet and Partea will match it one-for-one, as well as receive cashback with every purchase. In tandem, Partea has introduced a referral programme to encourage customers to spread happiness and health to their loved ones during the festive period. In-app promotions will also be available throughout January, encouraging Singaporeans to come together, share a fruit tea, and discover new flavours ahead of the Year of the Tiger.

“This Lunar New Year, we want to honour loyal Partea lovers and demonstrate our appreciation through an all-new cashback membership programme, while encouraging new customers to discover the joy of drinking tea with exciting offers. During a time when most Singaporeans indulge in celebrations with family and friends, Partea’s selection of healthy fruit teas offers a refreshing dose of positive energy and promotes a balanced diet over the festive period,” said Alex Xiang, Director of Partea.

In addition to its membership programme, Partea has launched a web link for online ordering and payment. Via the link, customers can purchase Partea drinks using their credits with in-app payments or treat their loved ones to a fruit tea. Click and collect is also available, allowing customers to stay safe and comply with social distancing rules when enjoying a refreshing beverage in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year.

Tea-drinking culture for a healthier world

Since creating its first tea series in 2017, Partea has continually evolved its offering to encompass an array of tea-related products, including its Fruit Tea series, Milk Tea series, Honey Tea series, and tea gift sets. Partea’s new membership programme, online ordering and weblink marks a crucial step in the brand’s development as it seeks to bring healthier fruit teas to more people around the world.

Along with the New Year festivities, Partea and its sister brand, Nano Partea, aim to encourage healthy living by providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives for lifestyle enthusiasts. Aligning with the brand message of “Keep Celebrating and Healthier Living”, the brand continued to expand and currently has 14 outlets in Singapore.

Partea is expanding its footprint globally with new franchises in Malaysia and Korea, and future plans to open stores internationally. The brand is also exploring innovative ways to bring people together with tea-drinking culture, including the launch of an eSports-themed café, the release of new tea series, and tea-related merchandise.

Partea’s new membership programme benefits are applicable for Partea and Nano Partea purchases with selected entitlements, and availability has been extended until the end of February 2022.

For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.joyful.sg/#/login .

About Partea

Partea, a fruit tea brand in Singapore, is committed to creating healthier and innovative fruit teas that benefit consumers. The company selects only high-quality raw ingredients and strictly refrains from using unhealthy additives; the best tea leaves, freshest fruits to produce the most natural flavor taste of fruit tea. Partea also regularly engages in community efforts such as charity drives and distributing fruit tea to the elderly.

Please visit https://partea.com.sg/ and https://nanopartea.com.sg/ for more information.

SOURCE Partea International

