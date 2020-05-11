Partial remains of 2nd Canadian military helicopter crash victim identified | CBC News

The Department of National Defence says it’s recovered and identified the partial remains of a second victim of last month’s military helicopter crash in the Mediterranean Sea.

A government release says the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario identified the remains of Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald of New Glasgow, N.S., on Friday.

It says the remains were found during recovery efforts.

The remains of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough were recovered earlier.

The four others aboard the Cyclone helicopter on April 29:

Capt. Kevin Hagen.

Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin.

Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke.

Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins.

They are missing and presumed dead.

The helicopter was deployed aboard HMCS Fredericton on a NATO mission.