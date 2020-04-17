‘Party of Five’ Reboot Canceled After One Season at Freeform

Click here to read the full article.

Freeform has decided not to renew its “Party of Five” reboot for a second season.

The one-hour drama followed the five Acosta children as they navigated daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. It starred Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina.

“Party of Five” ended its single-season run in early March, and averaged only 250,000 Live+Same Day viewers, making it one of the Disney-owned networks least watched shows this season. Only season 1 of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and season 4 of “The Bold Type” were watched by a smaller audience.

The series hailed from original “Party of Five” creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. Keyser and Lippman served as writers and executive producers. Michal Zebede wrote and co-executive produced. Rodrigo Garcia executive produced and directed the pilot. Sony Pictures Television Studios produced the series.

“’Party of Five’ embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” said then network president Tom Ascheim when the series was announced. Ascheim recently exited his role for as position at Warner Bros.

In reviewing the show, Variety critic Caroline Framke deemed it to be “earnest and empathetic.”

“The show’s micro focus and deeply personal touches are, ultimately, what keep the show afloat and free of details that might have otherwise mired it in lofty philosophizing about the dire state of the world today,” Framke wrote.

