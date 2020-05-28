Jimmys Post

Passer-by spots a dead body FLOATING in a lake by a popular Melbourne park 

  •  A passer-by spotted a dead body floating in a Melbourne lake on Thursday
  •  Police were called to the Darebin Parklands in Alphington around 11.25am
  •  The cause of death is not yet known and the police investigation is ongoing

By Isabelle Stackpool For Daily Mail Australia

A passer-by has spotted a dead body floating in a lake near a popular Melbourne park.

Police were called to the Darebin Parklands in Alphington, north-east Melbourne, around 11.25am on Thursday morning. 

Emergency services are on the scene with a police chopper hovering overhead. 

Victoria Police were called to the Darebin Parklands (pictured) in north-east Melbourne after a passer-by spotted a dead body in the lake on Thursday morning

The cause of death is not yet known and the police investigation is ongoing. 

Victoria Police confirmed the death is being treated as non-suspicious. 

