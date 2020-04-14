Passion for community inspires frontline career

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

For volunteer Neil Van Veldhuizen, being part of the state emergency service is all about working for his community. The former Tasmania Police sergeant, and recent emergency service medal recipient has spent more than 40 years working and volunteering in frontline roles. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Starting his career at 19, he was one of the youngest recruits in the first adult course at the Tasmania Police Academy when it first opened at Rokeby in 1976. After graduating, he was stationed in Launceston before spending nearly a decade at Scottsdale. Although he was moved to other parts of the state, including Stanley and Strahan, he ended up back at Scottsdale for another six years, before a second stint in Launceston and then on Flinders Island. He wouldn’t change much about his career, however it was one he said he had “no choice” but to pursue. His wife’s father was a police officer, and both of her sisters married police officers. “It was a big advantage, because my wife understood shift work and I could not have done it without her support, she followed me around the state with the kids.” He went on to serve for 36 years, with much of that time spent as a “country copper”. IN OTHER NEWS: It was during those years working in the country, and for the community, that Mr Van Veldhuizen “met some wonderful people”. “I made a lot of good friends, solid friends from policing, both inside and outside of the force,” he said. “I worked for excellent people, I had very good sergeants, they taught me that it is the community that counts, it is the community you work for and volunteer for.” And it was because of those people, and the volunteers he now works alongside, that he achieved the Australia Day emergency services honour this year. “It was not about me, it was recognition that I am part of a team, and recognition of the work I have done with others and achieved with others,” he said. “I could not have achieved anything without the support of the people I worked with.” Although Mr Van Veldhuizen’s role is now volunteer-based, he has carried skills over from his time in the force. “Half of my career was as a police sergeant, so I am used to attending major incidents, managing them and responding,” he said. One type of major incident Mr Van Veldhuizen had regrettably experienced throughout his career was fatal crashes. SES volunteers are generally the first at the scene of fatals in country areas, but he said it was one job he chose not to attend. “I have been to too many of them,” he said. “That was the most difficult thing about being a country cop, it starts to become people you know. When it’s people you know, and you know their fathers, brothers, sisters, that’s when it starts to affect you.” But that didn’t stop him getting to know the locals, or being involved in the community. Not only did he work as a police officer, but he also volunteered at Scottsdale High School, running outdoor education camps for students. And some of those students still remember him. “One of the best things to happen to me, I was walking upstairs to the training room at SES about two years ago, and I saw a guy and said ‘I know you’ to him,” Mr Van Veldhuizen recalled. “I said ‘did I take you on a camp’, and he said ‘yes you threw me in the creek, I was still in my sleeping bag’ and I said ‘did you deserve it’ and he said ‘yeah’. “He was a ratbag, he is in his 30s now and he is still a ratbag, but he is a bloody good member of the SES, a really good fella.” Now the Deputy Unit Manager of the SES Incident Management Unit in the North, Mr Van Veldhuizen is responsible for organising the volunteers heading out performing isolation checks due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the crisis, SES volunteers have been working alongside police, firefighters and the defence force. It’s not a new concept for the organisation, which already supports other agencies year-round. The volunteers have been involved in major incidents across the state, including sieges, floods, fires and rescue operations. “When an incident occurs, we go along and support the lead agency, so they are free to address the problem at hand,” Mr Van Veldhuizen said. “We feed the team involved, organise their toilets, and lights.” Their assistance is not limited to Tasmania either, he said. SES workers have travelled with Tasmania Fire Service to help interstate agencies during major bushfires, working as ground crews and offering air support. Throughout his own career, both in the police force and in SES, Mr Van Veldhuizen has witnessed countless tragedies and been involved in major emergency situations. But nothing quite like the coronavirus pandemic. “I don’t think I have ever encountered, or envisaged anything like it, I don’t think anyone has,” he said. He has seen the effects in both his work life and personal life, having just completed a 14-day quarantine following a cruise to New Zealand on the Sea Princess. "We almost went on the Ruby Princess actually," Mr Van Veldhuizen said. "So we did 14 days on the boat, then 14 days in isolation, we even got checked on by the police, by two people I have worked with before actually. "It is inconvenient, but it is what is best for the community." While it was a devastating situation, Mr Van Veldhuizen said the crisis had made the bond between Tasmania's emergency services even stronger, with frontline agencies pulling together over the past few months. "The fires over the last few years had certainly already drawn us all together," he said. "I think we are realising we can't just operate separately, we've got to cooperate in significant events." For those contemplating a career within Tasmania Police or considering becoming an SES volunteer, he said "just go out and do it". "Never spend your time or your life wondering."

