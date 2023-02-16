Passive Liquid Cooling Enables a Carbon Free 350kW Modular Data Center to be Presented on Data Centre World in London

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frigel Firenze S.p.A, a world leader in industrial cooling, and Neurok Thermocon Inc., a leading provider of passive liquid cooling products for data centers, will demonstrate 350kW Modular Data Center with liquid heat transfer and heat reuse during Data Centre World in London on March 8-9 at stand D320.

350kW MDC is developed based on the combination of Loop Heat Pipes based Passive Liquid Cooling from Neurok Thermocon and the most effective Adiabatic Cooler from Frigel. It has industry standard size with up to 1008 OCP servers inside placed within 12 racks. With no pumps or drip connections inside this product is able to serve all types of data centers (colocation, cloud and HPC) the most efficient way with no risk of leakage and no complicated maintenance.

“Frigel Adiabatic Cooler represents the leading technology in the area of heat transfer from data center facility – says Riccardo Petris, Firenze S.p.A. Global Sales Manager, Heat rejection system division – When passive liquid cooling moves heat from inside the servers to outside the rack we work as a perfect team to eliminate heating issues and maintain the strictest possible ecological standards”.

Passive Liquid Cooling appeared recently on the crossroad of multiple trends in the data center industry. The growing power of chips and servers requires a transition from air cooling to liquid cooling, but ecological limits and data centers practice need a simple solution with minimal energy and water spending. Loop Heat Pipes technology created an ability to have data center cooling with liquid cooling and heat reuse and the most advanced adiabatic cooler enabled to make 350kW Modular Data Center real.

“We believe that Loop Heat Pipes based passive liquid cooling is the way to change Data Center paradigm from wasting energy and water to being a green source of heat – said Vadim Asadov, Neurok Thermocon Inc., CEO – We also hope that Loop Heat Pipes will be able to serve the most power chips, both current and future for the next decade.”

Detailed information about Frigel Firenze S.p.A. and Neurok Thermocon Inc. joint development will be provided during a presentation of David Gyulnazaryan (Impleon OU) on Day 2 at 10.35am – 11am within the facilities and critical equipment theatre.

Frigel Firenze S.p.A. is a global leader in industrial cooling and process technology. Founded in 1961, the company is headquartered in Florence, Italy and has operations in more than 25 countries. Frigel provides high-performance, energy-efficient cooling systems for different industries, such as power plants, and data centers. The company’s products include adiabatic fluid coolers, chillers, and its services include design, engineering, installation, and maintenance.

Neurok Thermocon Inc is a Delaware corporation, established in 2021 with an office in San Diego, California (www.lhpdc.com). Neurok Thermocon Inc. develops a variety of passive liquid cooling products for data centers based on Loop Heat Pipes technology. Company has a manufacturing facility in San Diego, California and serves data centers all over the world.

