Passive Optical LAN Market Size to Grow by USD 21.85 billion | Evolving Opportunities with 3M Co., Calix Inc. and Cisco Systems Inc. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “ Passive Optical LAN Market by Component and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 ” report has been added to Technavio’s offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the passive optical LAN market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.85 billion, as per the latest market outlook report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 17.10% during this period.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The high demand for high-speed broadband services and increased adoption of the internet of things (IoT), cloud-based services, and ongoing technological advancements are some of the key market drivers. The demand for higher data rates continuously increases, thereby necessitating improvements to the existing network architecture. The demand for high-speed internet is further fueled by the increase in consumption of live-streaming services and the adoption of cloud-based services.

Market Challenge

However, factors such as limited infrastructure for fiber-optic networks will challenge market growth. Replacing copper cables with fiber optics is an expensive and time-consuming process as it requires trained professionals for installation. Hence, firms are focusing on using G.fast chipsets that can be installed in distribution power unit (DPU) or customer premises equipment (CPE) devices, which will use the existing copper cabling. This will hinder the adoption of fiber optics and impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report Now!

Key Segment Highlights

The passive optical LAN market report is segmented by Component (Optical line terminal, Optical splitter, and Optical network terminals) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The optical line terminal component held the largest passive optical LAN market share in 2021. The segment will continue to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. The growth in this segment will be supported by the application of OLT in converting the standard signals used by a Fiber Optic Service (FiOS) service provider to the frequency and framing used by the PON system. APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market’s growth during the forecast period. Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and China are the key markets for passive optical LAN market in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in the number of telecom subscribers and the rise in demand for high-speed Internet among consumers will facilitate the passive optical LAN market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Top Passive Optica LAN Market Companies with their Offerings and Strategic Initiatives



3M Co.: The company offers passive optical LAN infrastructure solution such as high performance fiber cabling, MPO fanout module, fiber connectors among others.

The company offers passive optical LAN infrastructure solution such as high performance fiber cabling, MPO fanout module, fiber connectors among others.

Calix Inc.: The company offers solutions for advanced batteries, crop protection, aquaculture, wastewater, and carbon reduction. In January 2021 , the company appointed Michael Weening as Chief Operating Officer.

The company offers solutions for advanced batteries, crop protection, aquaculture, wastewater, and carbon reduction. In , the company appointed as Chief Operating Officer.

Cisco Systems Inc.:The company offers passive optical LAN such as Catalyst PON OLT, Catalyst PON Series 1, Catalyst PON 4 among others. In November 2021 , the company partnered with DISH Wireless to drive wireless disruption and innovation for enterprises.

Some other companies covered in the report:



ADTRAN Inc.



ALE International



CommScope Holding Co. Inc.



Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.



TE Connectivity Ltd.



Tellabs Access LLC



ZTE Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Resistive RAM Market by Memory Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

USB Devices Market by Type and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Passive Optical LAN Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.10% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, Singapore, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Canada, Sweden, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ADTRAN Inc., ALE International, Calix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tellabs Access LLC, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

Market segments

Comparison by Component

Optical splitter – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Optical network terminals – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Component

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

ADTRAN Inc.

ALE International

Calix Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tellabs Access LLC

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passive-optical-lan-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-21-85-billion–evolving-opportunities-with-3m-co-calix-inc-and-cisco-systems-inc–17-000-technavio-research-reports-301485800.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

