Pasternack's New AC-Powered Low-Noise Amplifiers Offer Broadband Performance

New Line of Amplifiers Covers Popular Market Bands for Wide Range of Applications

IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the release of a new series of AC-powered low-noise amplifiers. The ten new models complement the existing series of benchtop amplifiers with an expanded frequency range and capabilities, making them ideal for use in a wide range of applications.

Pasternack’s new AC-powered low-noise amplifiers use GaAs semiconductor technology for optimum low-noise performance and high efficiency. The designs cover broad octave bandwidths ranging from 10 MHz up to 50 GHz, with 3 dB typical noise figure and gain levels ranging from 25 to 60 dB. Broadband performance covers popular market bands including UHF, VHF, L, C, S, X, Ku, Ka and up to V band.

These AC-powered RF amplifiers use a 110 VAC to 220 VAC power supply for worldwide operation and are RoHS and REACH compliant.

The amplifiers are available in rugged MIL-grade coaxial packages with integrated heatsinks. They support SMA, 2.92 mm or 2.4 mm RF connectors. Models operate over -40°F to +185°F (-40°C to +85°C) and withstand exposure to environmental conditions that include altitude, vibration, humidity and shock.

These AC-powered low-noise amplifiers can be used on the bench in a laboratory setting or in more rugged external environmental applications.

“Our latest series of AC-powered low-noise amplifiers offer expanded capabilities and a broader frequency range than our existing offerings,” said Product Line Manager Tim Galla. “The rugged MIL-grade coaxial package designs, integrated heatsinks and support for multiple RF connectors make these amplifiers ideal for many uses, from lab settings to harsh environmental applications.”

Pasternack’s new AC-powered low-noise amplifiers are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact +1 (949) 261-1920.

About Pasternack:

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2015-certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry’s largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products available for same-day shipping. Pasternack is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions to the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Its brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customers with deep technical expertise and support. Its broad inventory is available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Pasternack

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pasternacks-new-ac-powered-low-noise-amplifiers-offer-broadband-performance-301878010.html

SOURCE Pasternack

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

