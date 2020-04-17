‘Patchy WiFi’ prevents Zac Efron from singing with ‘High School Musical’ cast during ‘Disney Family Singalong’

With everyone asked to stay home due to the COVD-19 pandemic, ABC treated viewers to The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday night. Stars like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, and Christina Aguilera led viewers through some of Disney’s greatest classic songs, all while from the confines of their own homes.

There was also a special High School Musical reunion performance. The performance was introduced by Zac Efron, who unfortunately had some technical issues. As a result, his video was of rather poor quality.

Host Ryan Seacrest explained, “This star is hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi, but he did not want to miss out on tonight.”

Efron told fans, “I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we are all in this together.”

Original High School Musical cast members Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel were joined by a few other stars to sing the film’s hit, “We’re All in This Together.”

While the performance was spectacular, many fans could not get over the heartbreak of Efron not joining in the singing. In fact, fans flooded social media with rants and lamentations.

